Bitcoin to pay salaries even in Italy? Prices towards records

As of this writing, the listing of Bitcoin surpasses $ 66,000, approaching the all-time high of over $ 67,000 set a couple of weeks ago. The trend is similar for Ether, the second most popular “cryptocurrency” in the world, which reached new highs at over 4,730 dollars, bringing its capitalization to almost 560 billion. This year, Bitcoin is doubling in price, while Ether marks a rise of more than 500%.

What is the cause of the recent boom? There is a whole series of good news for the crypto world, which only supports the good mood of investors. In recent weeks, the Securities and Exchange Commission authorized the listing of two ETFs in Bitcoin futures, effectively opening American finance to “cryptocurrencies”. And last week the new mayor of New York was elected. It’s democratic, black, it’s called Eric Adams and announced that his first salaries will be paid in Bitcoin.

News on Bitcoin also from Brazil

This is not new to the US. The re-elected mayor of Miami, the Republican Francis Suarez, has already accepted partial salary payment in Bitcoin. Not only that, he opened the collection of municipal taxes through the “cryptocurrency” and issued a local one – the MiamiCoin – with which he raised over 7 million dollars. These are signs of a growing acceptance of crypto by the institutional and financial world.

And if the US is progressively abandoning Bitcoin skepticism, the Brazil is preparing to vote on a bill presented by deputy Luizao Goulart. It provides that public and private sector workers can request partial payment of the salary in Bitcoin.

For this to become possible, it will be necessary to change the law which obliges salary payments only in national currency. According to polls, 48% of Brazilians would be in favor of choice.

What is the situation in Italy

And in Italy? Bitcoin is being talked about more concretely only in recent months thanks to the price boom. It goes without saying that the knowledge among the population and the political class itself is low, characterized mostly by prejudices and clichés. In theory, no law would prohibit a company from agreeing on a partial payment in Bitcoin with employees, but in the absence of an explicit legal provision to do so, such transactions would hardly take place. The risk of trouble with the state and trade unions is too high.

What would be the benefit of having your salary paid, in whole or in part, in crypto? The worker would have the opportunity to benefit from the rise in prices, although he would bear the risk deriving from their collapse. Being Bitcoin one currency tends to be deflationary, that is, which is appreciated with the growth of demand due to the limited supply known over the years, a long-term investment of a minimal and at the same time “expendable” portion of savings in the event of adverse scenarios would not be unthinkable.

Admittedly, with Mario Draghi at the head of the government, to see Bitcoin as an investment asset in the recognized facts is a remote possibility. As governor of the ECB, the premier strenuously defended the monopoly of the euro on the payments front and it would be threatened by the advance of a “cryptocurrency” created precisely to counter fiat currencies issued by central banks. Beyond Draghi, however, the real problem consists in a political world that has nothing to say on an issue concerning the future of finance and the IT development of the planet.

