Bitcoin to pay to the US Congress | Ted Cruz insists

We had already anticipated it yesterday – but given the scope that this could have in the coming weeks, it is certainly worthwhile to dedicate a greater study to it.

The senator Ted Cruz – Republican and former candidate in the presidential primaries of the party – is trying to position himself as one of the most staunch defenders of the adoption of Bitcoin as a payment method in the United States, a stance in very strong contrast to what would seem to be the common feeling of Congress and the White House, now with a majority Dem. This week’s proposal senator would aim, at least for now, at a very small step in the acceptance of cryptocurrency, at least in the vicinity of Congress.

Great news for Bitcoin, although the scope of the proposal is still relatively small. We can invest with eToro – go here to get a free virtual account with all the top features – single intermediary for functionalities fintech included in its platform, such as the CopyTrader to copy the best and CopyPortfolios to invest on $ BTC along with other cryptocurrencies.

It also allows you to invest with a real account with only $ 50 – with access to advanced charts and advanced order management tools.

What Senator Cruz wants to propose and why it could be important

The proposal, in fact, dates back to last Monday, when Ted Cruz has filed a resolution to push the use of Bitcoin at least in the Capitol Buildings, that is in what in Italy we know as Capitol, where both branches of the US Congress.

Automatic selling machines that accept Bitcoins

According to the resolution proposed by Ted Cruz, the Congress should prefer contracts with suppliers who can support payment via Bitcoin, in the first place regarding the automatic machines which are scattered throughout the building.

Physical stores inside the Congress

That would include the bouvette, i gift shop for visitors and more generally all commercial activities that take place at Capitol. Again, at least according to the resolution of Ted Cruz, acceptance of Bitcoin.

The resolution also provides that it is not only Bitcoin to be subject to any opening at cryptocurrencies, but the generality of digital asset, identified in the most widespread cryptocurrencies.

How many chances are there that you pass and why it matters to Bitcoin

In reality, the chances of this resolution passing are slim, since i Republicans, assuming they are compact on this matter, they do not have enough numbers to impose it on the rest of Congress.

However it is still a very good sign for Bitcoin and for the whole world that rotates within his ecosystem, even if the trading volumes triggered by a possible decision of this type should prove to be reduced.

No one, even less than 1 year ago, would have ever imagined the American Congress discuss such a question – concerning Bitcoin as a payment method. Of course, even a full approval of the proposed Ted Cruz it would be a small thing compared to what countries like El Salvador have done, but it would still be a small step into one of the centers of American and world political power.

Whether you pass or not, the feeling you get is that the path of $ BTC and consequently the other cryptocurrencies are now completely unstoppable, resistance or not on the part of the dominant political class in the USA. Country that, we recall, would be among the most affected by an acceptance of Bitcoin on a world scale, which would necessarily have an impact on the absolute and total domination of the dollar.