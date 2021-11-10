Bitcoin to play in online casinos – Varesenoi.it

You want to understand how to use cryptocurrencies in online casinos? You want to find out what are the Bitcoin casino? You would like to find out what the cryptocurrencies that are most frequently found in casinos online foreigners?

We will go to see in this article which are the most popular cryptocurrencies and why you should bet on a foreign online casino that accepts this payment method. Our experts have gone to evaluate both the pros and cons of online casinos that accept crypto currencies and will explain in this article how to use them and start betting while having fun. So if you can’t wait to learn more about this topic, you just have to keep reading the article.

What are the online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies?

The online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies are foreign because all the online casinos that have a license issued by the Customs and Monopoly Agency, therefore the only one legal in Italy, do not accept cryptocurrencies. This means that in order to use you i Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Ripple or Dogecoin, you will have to bet on casinos that have other types of licenses.

Typically, cryptocurrencies can be used in casinos that have one MGA license or a license from Curaçao. So, before betting on any casino or before signing up, evaluate if they are present among the payment methods precisely these crypto currencies. If cryptocurrencies are present among the payment types accepted by the casino itself, it means that you can use them.

How to use cryptocurrencies in the casino

Simply to use cryptocurrencies as a payment method, you will have to register at the online casino.

To register, you will need to click on a special button of the same name and fill in all the fields of the format. This means that you will have to enter your personal e-mail, a password and choose the currency to use. Then you will have to accept the terms and conditions of the site as well as the privacy legislation. Once this is done, you can go to the appropriate one “deposits” section and choose one of the cryptocurrencies you want to use among the payment methods.

All casinos online foreigners who accept Italians and cryptocurrencies as a payment method also show you the real-time conversion of the value of the cryptocurrency which then you are going to deposit.

Once you have chosen the crypto currency you decide to use among those present in online casinos, then between: Ethereum, Ripple, Lite Coin, Bitcoin, Doge coin in most cases and once you have made the deposit, you can start betting on all those games in the online casino that accept cryptocurrencies.

What are the games that accept cryptocurrencies?

In the largest online casinos there are usually many games on which to bet through the use of cryptocurrencies. Among these games we certainly find the most famous ones such as slot machines, roulette, and other table games such as blackjack, baccarat, poker and many others.

Furthermore, in these foreign online casinos it is also possible to bet in the live section through cryptocurrencies.

Can you take advantage of bonuses with crypto currencies?

Yes, casinos often offer bonuses directly in crypto. This means that you will only be able to get these bonuses when you go to play games that accept cryptocurrencies. Also, often foreign online casinos they organize tournaments which have as a reward a monetary value in crypto currencies. Some casinos offer huge prizes or physical assets such as cars. In some cases the rewards can also consist of a real trip. The player experience in this case will really be much more exciting and fun.

The bonuses that you can take advantage of in cryptocurrency casinos are those of welcome issued at the time of registration after making the first deposit. Other bonuses are those without deposit so just registration is sufficient. Still others are those released to certain types of players such as those VIP.

Conclusions

You just have to start bet on the most famous online casinos abroad licensed from Curaçao or MGA license that have different payment methodologies in crypto currencies. You will be able to live a unique and avant-garde experience.