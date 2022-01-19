Bitcoin to protect against inflation. Two rational reasons for investing in crypto

The first Bitcoin ETF (ProShares Exchange Trading Fund) was approved last Monday by the SEC (the American market supervisor). The stock has since traded on the New York stock market. Thanks to this new ETF, American investors will have access to a financial product linked to the world of cryptocurrencies with all the trappings of liquidity, transparency and protection as it is traded on a regulated market. It is an important novelty as an ETF allows them to escape both the burdens of materially holding Bitcoins, and the far west of exchanges where dollars are exchanged against cryptocurrencies at often very expensive and non-transparent conditions.

The news boomed. Two facts above all: ProShares has reached assets under management for a billion in record time, adding to the large patrol of fifty ETFs on cryptocurrencies that overall capitalizes over fourteen billion dollars of assets under management around the world (more or less to understand how much Poste is worth. Italiane), the price of Bitcoin in two days went from 53 thousand to 56 thousand euros, reaching an all-time high.

What are the reasons for this success? Is it just a fad or are there profound reasons to consider investing in Bitcoin?

The skepticism of experts is well known, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies would have no value yet the seed of doubt is germinating and their relevance is growing: the capitalization of all digital currencies (tokens, stablecoins, native on the blockchain) is equal to 2.6 trillion, double the silver market and a quarter of the safe haven asset par excellence (gold). Unimaginable values ​​until recently.

The attention of many small investors on the Bitcoin phenomenon is focused on its impetuous growth in the hope that an unstoppable gold rush is renewing itself. It is a largely irrational phenomenon, also known as herding, or herd effect, which feeds on the hope that the race is not over and of exiting the market before burning your hands. It is an attitude that typically leads to the creation of a speculative bubble which is then destined to deflate. A phenomenon that causes concern, let’s think for example that in the UK there are over two million people who hold Bitcoin. But there is not only this, there are at least two ” rational ” reasons for investing in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies belong to what in finance are called alternative asset classes: non-traditional assets, therefore different from shares, government or corporate bonds. This family includes buildings, infrastructures and some assets (such as gold).

Those who invest in this world are looking for a defensive asset / safe haven that has a trend in contrast to that of the stock market. The logic is this: I hold gold or Bitcoin as I consider them a safe haven asset, if the stock market collapses, investors will move to these markets causing their price to rise, this dynamic will lead to me, who bought them in time, a benefit in terms of performance. Gold has these characteristics: its trend is historically correlated negatively with that of the stock market, it undergoes an appreciation in conjunction with crisis situations. Does Bitcoin have these characteristics? It is still early to establish it, the most recent studies pose more than a doubt but professional investors are betting on this so much that since the beginning of the year they have been divesting from the gold market (-10 billion dollars always in ETFs) to invest in cryptocurrencies. It is no coincidence that only 10-15% of the investors in the new ETF are small investors, for the most part they are institutional investors who, we can be sure, do not invest on the basis of emotions.

The second reason for investing in Bitcoin is that it can be a defensive stock against inflation. In this case, those who invest in Bitcoin are looking for an asset that retains its value over time and is not influenced by factors related to the real economy or monetary policy. Bitcoin has two trump to be: its offer is limited and therefore, being a scarce good, it is not destined to devalue, its value is linked to the fact that it will be used in the future, an aspect that concerns the technology that is largely independent of other factors . The limit is that the price of Bitcoin often undergoes strong fluctuations but an investor interested in a long-term investment could consider this investment.





