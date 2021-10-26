News

Bitcoin to stem hyperinflation: the Twitter CEO’s recipe

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, is convinced that hyperinflation will change everything and that the mechanisms that will lead us to that situation are already in place. The only solution could therefore be to switch from traditional currencies to cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin. But what exactly is hyperinflation?

Inflation is a decrease in the purchasing power of money, reflected in the general increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy, becomes hyperinflation when the rate of inflation exceeds 50%. Dorsey’s tweet comes after the U.S. Department of Labor earlier this month reported that consumer prices have risen more than expected, approaching a peak over the past 30 years.

Nigerian businessman and cryptocurrency enthusiast Tayo Oviosu commented in his tweet on the subject that his country is already experiencing an inflation rate of 16% per year and Dorsey commented: “It will happen soon in the States too. United, and so in the world ”.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had previously voiced concerns about inflation in the country, saying it could continue into next year and the Fed may even begin to cut back the huge help it offers the economy by half. November. Many traditional investors have also commented on the rise in the US inflation rate, expressing concerns that it could lead to hyperinflation in the long run.

The only ones who seem to care the least are cryptocurrency enthusiasts, as they see bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Despite the volatile nature of the asset, in fact, investors are still choosing it over other investment vehicles at this difficult time, and it’s not just retail investors.

A few weeks ago, US multinational investment bank JPMorgan said that “institutional investors seem to be returning to bitcoin” because they see it as a better hedge against inflation than gold. Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey is not only a cryptocurrency admirer, but he believes that bitcoin can change that. That is why it is investing heavily to see the growth of the crypto industry. After launching a BTC tipping service on Twitter, the billionaire revealed that his fintech company, Square, is building a hardware wallet and also a bitcoin mining system.

