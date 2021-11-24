Bitcoin to the downside, Ethereum and Altcoin try to catch up

The price of Bitcoin it is showing bearish signs below $ 57,000.

Bitcoin’s price failed to gain pace above the $ 58,000 resistance zone. Consequentially, BTC has started a new decline and is trading below $ 56,500. Currently (04:31 UTC) it is back above this level but is still showing bearish signs and could accelerate below $ 56,000.

In addition, most of the main ones altcoin is attempting a wave of recovery. ETH it is back above $ 4,200, and could rise to $ 4,320. XRP needs to settle above USD 1.05 for a decent increase. ADA is down 7% and has broken out of the $ 1.70 support.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After another failed attempt to exceed $ 58,500, the price of bitcoin began a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 57,500 and USD 57,000 support levels. On the downside, initial support is near USD 56,000. The main support is still near $ 55,500, below which bears could gain strength. The next key support could be at USD 52,000.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near USD 57,500. The next key resistance is near the $ 58,500 level, above which the price could rise steadily.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum retested the USD 4,050 support zone and started a new rise. ETH rose above the USD 4,150 and USD 4,200 levels. It also broke above the USD 4,250 level and may continue to climb towards the USD 4,320 level.

Should there be another decline, the price could find support near USD 4,150. The main support is still near USD 4,050, below which the price could accelerate further down.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) failed to recover and fell below USD 1.75. It has also traded below USD 1.70 and is showing bearish signs. If the bears stay in action, the price could slide towards the USD 1.55 level.

Binance coin (BNB) rose 3% and broke through the USD 575 level. The price even surpassed the USD 580 level. In the event of a sharp rise above USD 585, the price could rise towards the USD 600 level in the short term.

Solana (SOL) is facing resistance near the USD 220 and USD 225 levels. A close above USD 200 could initiate a steady rise. The next major resistance is located near USD 232, above which the price could rise towards the USD 250 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 8% and is trading below the USD 0.000042 level. Immediate support is near the USD 0.000040 level. A break down below the USD 0.000040 level could also push the price towards the USD 0.000038 level.

The price of XRP has remained stable above the USD 1.00 support zone. However, the price is struggling to gain pace above the USD 1.05 level. A close above USD 1.05 could push the price towards the USD 1.12 level. The next key resistance is near the $ 1.15 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 10%, including SAND, AUDIO, LRC, ZEC, ROSE, GALA, FTM, ZEN, ENJ, CRV, CRO and XDC. Of these, SAND gained 26% and broke the $ 6.30 level, while ZEC gained 21%, approaching $ 254.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling to climb above $ 58,000. If BTC breaks through the $ 55,500 support, there could be more losses to $ 52,000.

