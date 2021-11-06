Bitcoin to the upside? Ethereum instead faces the competition

Source: Adobe / Daniel Prudek

Cryptocurrency exchange analysts Kraken have stated that there is still the possibility that the price of bitcoin (BTC) increases, before the top of the market cycle. Meantime, ethereum (ETH) recently performed strongly, but will face tougher competition in the future.

Commenting on bitcoin’s historical performance of November, Kraken claimed that is the month with the best performance on average, with an average yield of 53%. However, the report also warned that volatility should be expected in both directions, with November “substantially more volatile” than in other months.

“a favorable quarter for BTC”

Expanding the scope to the full fourth quarter, Kraken said the last quarter of the year is typically “a good quarter for BTC,” with an average return of 119%.

However, the underlying data also showed that there are large differences between the best recorded and worst fourth quarters. For example, the fourth quarter of 2018 saw a drop of 44%, while the best fourth quarter ever, the fourth quarter of 2010, saw a spectacular return of 385%.

Source: Kraken Intelligence

Additionally, the exchange also revealed a clue to determine where we are currently in the bitcoin market cycle by looking at two popular technical analysis indicators.

The report states that “even if it is not known where and when BTC might reach the peak of the market cycle, one can look at the upper Bollinger band (+/- 4.5 standard deviations) and the 1-month RSI for information. “, referring to the Relative Strength Index.

He added: “Historically, BTC’s cycle highs have coincided with BTC reaching both its upper Bollinger band and the 1-month Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 96.”

And although the report noted that the monthly RSI is already in “overbought” territory for bitcoin, it also said that history suggests a “technical upside potential.”

According to the report’s data, the Bollinger Band stood at USD 112,000, while the RSI reached 71.7, with a reading above 70, usually considered “overbought”.

Source: Kraken Intelligence

Regarding ethereum, the same report stated that ETH’s strong performance in October allowed the asset to recover the “band 5” of a “log regression rainbow” developed by the exchange.

Furthermore, the report states that “if ETH were to continue to climb higher and refrain from returning to band 5, the next major resistance level ETH could test would be band 6 at around USD 6,500,” noting that this would imply a gain of the 50% off the October closing price of USD 4,200.

In a cautionary note, however, Kraken’s intelligence team also warned that ETH’s share of the total cryptocurrency market valuation – ETH’s dominance – remains “significantly below” its May 20.1 level. %, which marked the previous all-time high for the price.

“This tells us that despite ETH’s rally to a new all-time high, ETH holds a lower market share than last time and may have relatively weaker momentum than its peers,” the report said.

Source: Kraken Intelligence

Is Ethereum coming out of the shadow of bitcoin?

Meanwhile, other analysts took a more positive view of ETH’s price, with Martha Reyes, head of research at digital asset brokerage BEQUANT, saying in an emailed comment that “ethereum is moving out of the way. ‘shadow of bitcoin “, with use cases coming up,” be it DeFi, NFT, games or metaverse. “

Additionally, Reyes also pointed to speculations that ethereum may soon have a futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

Mikkel Morch, Executive Director & Risk Management at cryptocurrency hedge fund ARK36, also said ETH is well positioned for further gains as more institutional investors are entering the digital asset industry.

“First, as institutional investors are entering the digital asset market more decisively, they will seek to diversify their portfolios and invest in assets beyond bitcoin. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and with a strong community and vibrant ecosystem, appears to be their second choice, “Morch said.

At 4:57 pm UTC, BTC was trading at USD 61,123 and is almost unchanged in one day and week, while ETH was trading at USD 4,495 and remained unchanged in one day, while it rose nearly 5% in one day. week.

