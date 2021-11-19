Bitcoin today becomes DeFi | The whales up the ante while the bears …

Today is the big day. A great day which, given the latest market vicissitudes, has unfairly passed on the sly. Because few will remember that Jack Dorsey, leader of Twitter and of Square had announced the arrival of a new protocol for today DeFi right on Bitcoin.

Here we are – and today November 19th we should know more – with the publication of the white paper and with the first definition of what the functionalities of this new protocol will be.

Jack Dorsey goes beyond the wallet – today the DeFi whitepaper on Bitcoin

November 19: Does Bitcoin Become a DeFi Protocol?

This would be the intention of Jack Dorsey, the CEO from Twitter who has always been one of the most ardent supporters of Bitcoin. The possibilities offered by the passage of Taproot actually offer a new framework development for complex transactions on the network $ BTC.

Chance that Jack Dorsey will try to capitalize with a new project that will be presented, at least in terms of whitepaper, today. The wait is long, despite the bearish movement on the market Bitcoin has attracted attention elsewhere. But the task of Cryptocurrency.it it is also to bring light to an unfairly attacked market – and to a sentiment that, at least in our view, has become excessively bearish despite the fact that there is actually a lot of good news.

Bitcoin whales get fat, or maybe it would be better to say … sharks

Yes, because certain whales continue to feed on fear and flesh out theirs wallet, taking advantage of a phase of bearish prices that have moved away $ BTC from its all-time high.

In the infographic we report – with data coming from Glassnode, there is a clear increase in the number of wallets they have between 1,000 And 10,000 Bitcoins available. Which means that in many, among those who have great availability of Bitcoin, took advantage of this descent of prices to increase your exposure.

Short down after yesterday’s peak

Another interesting fact that comes this time from the markets. The short they have been in free fall since yesterday at around noon and after a peak overnight, more or less coinciding with the opening of the Asian stock exchanges, it has started to fall again. We are still far from the lows, but this should also be seen as a good sign.

The shorts have retreated from yesterday’s peak

Of course, we have before us a weekend which statistically has never been ideal for the long, but we must also consider the fact that these are the ideal occasions to set some traps for bears, just when they least expect it. Year after year we are at -88% of the short, to the -10% month on month and on 50% in the last week. Difficult to read, but which goes hand in hand with a momentary bearish trend.

For us it is still a phase of lateral movements

Bearish yes, but not of trend. In the last few days there has been a major streak from the upside bears Bitcoin, which partially spared other large-cap cryptocurrencies, a sign that an attempt by the bears to take lasting control of the market is underway.

Will he succeed? For now they have managed to nibble something in terms of value, without however being able to break down the most important resistances. And with a relatively rarefied market, even if in a restricted channel, an old adage of Wall Street: “never short a dull market“.