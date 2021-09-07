Bitcoin today collapses in value on the day it becomes legal tender in Salvador

New York – Bitcoin sinks in the day in El Salvador officially adopts it. The cryptocurrency loses up 17% to $ 43,050, a month’s lows.

Bitcoin has become the official currency of El Salvador next to the US dollar. Shortly after midnight, local time, the president of the country, Nayid Bukele, shared a tweet in which he announced a decision destined to “make history”, confirming the purchase of 400 Bitcoins on the market for a equivalent to approximately $ 21 million. In the hours immediately following the crypto and ‘splashed a 51 thousand dollars, confirming the positive trend of the last few weeks. All done then: the economy of the country, which in 2021 was ‘dollarized’ with the government adopting the US dollar as legal currency, is now also ‘bitcoinized’. With consequences that are still difficult to assess.

However, there is no lack of those who warn against possible negative effects on the entire economy of El Salvador, focusing the index above all on the extreme volatility of Bitcoin which in recent years has seen periods in which it has appreciated a lot, reaching record after record, and then falling back and losing up to 50% of the value achieved. His performance in 2017 tells it, when in a few days it went from 7 to 20 thousand dollars, to then fall back to 6 thousand, or in 2021, when it hit $ 60,000 in April then collapse to 28,000 and recover in recent weeks. The International Monetary Fund also warned the government of possible destabilizing effects, while Moody’s downgraded the country’s debt rating at the end of July.









What the law will entail

El Salvador’s new law will allow citizens of the country to pay for goods, services and taxes in Bitcoin. The law will also allow the automatic and instant conversion between Bitcoin and dollars, so that anyone who receives a payment in crypto can exchange it for dollars in their wallet, and vice versa, in case they want to feel free to stem the risk of sudden depreciation. Moreover, the capital gain from the money exchange will not be subject to taxation. The government, which has been preparing the law for 4 months, is also about to launch a digital wallet, the “Chivo”, which will distribute to the population with 30 dollars in cryptocurrency to facilitate its adoption. A challenge that doesn’t seem easy to win. The Financial Times heard twenty companies from the country, of which only three said they have the adoption of digital currency for trading in their short-term plans. While according to a survey conducted by the Central American University published by the CNBC, 70% of Salvadorans disagreed with the decisionand to adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender.









I in favor of the decision

Experts split over the Salvadoran president’s move. Those in favor believe the decision will make it easier and cheaper for overseas migrants to send money home in El Salvador. A not secondary factor considering that these remittances they represent over 24% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to the World Bank figures reported by the CNBC. According to official figures, El Salvador has 6.5 million inhabitants and an annual GDP of 27 billion dollars. Among the hopes of some analysts there is also that the move could improve citizens’ access to financial services. The CEO of Strike, one of the fintech companies that would help the US state in the regulatory definition of the new law, told CNN that more than 70 percent of the country’s “working population” does not currently have a bank account.