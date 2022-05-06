Bitcoin today: what is the price of the most popular cryptocurrency on May 6

(Illustration: Jovani Pérez)

the bitcoin another victory has been scored after he added the brand to his list Gucci as one of the stores that They have opened the doors to the use of this cryptocurrency when your customers make transactions to purchase your luxury products. Payment with this digital asset can be made from the last week of May at the branches in New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the United States.

the bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency launched on the market created by Satoshi Nakamoto (pseudonym) in 2008 after the global financial crisis; This digital currency promoted a libertarian ideal and sought to put traditional monetary and financial institutions in check.

It was on November 1, 2008 when Satoshi Nakamoto sent a message to the cryptography mailing list of the metzdowd.com website under the title Bitcoin P2P e-cash paper, where he referred to a new type of electronic money system. that it was not based on |a third-party relationship, but was direct.

It wasn’t long until on January 3, 2009 bitcoin finally went live with a first batch of 50 coins called as “the genesis block” which was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto himself. According to records, there are currently 19 million bitcoins in circulation, although the money supply continues to rise.

In 2013 this cryptocurrency, which was worth almost nothing in its beginnings, reached $1,000 and began to attract the attention of financial institutions. Months later, it faced its greatest crisis with the hacking of the MtGox platform directed by Mark Karpelès, where up to 80% of the units in circulation were exchanged, which caused its value to plummet.

In the last months of 2017, a new rebound placed its value at 19.51 dollars. Today its price has exceeded $68,789.63, also influenced by comments from relevant figures such as Elon Musk, which has made it the most important cryptocurrency of these times.

Despite the progress and scope that bitcoin and other large digital assets such as Ethereum have had, organizations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are still skeptical about the “ pros” of this type of cryptocurrency.

In contrast, there are others who have shown great interest in bitcoinas is the case of the government of The Saviorwhich on June 9, 2021 became the first country to adapt this cryptocurrency as legal currency, but not only that, but the president Nayib Bukele has also announced its intention to create the first Bitcoin City in Conchagua.

Similarly, Prosperous Honduras, a Central American special autonomous zone launched in 2020 on the paradisiacal tourist island Roatán, has opted for the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender despite the fact that the banking authorities do not guarantee its operations. In Mexico and Portugal, there have also been political figures who have proposed the legalization of this digital currency.

FILE PHOTO: A representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph and US dollar in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

While the debate heats up every day about the convenience or not of its implementation, bitcoin is listed this May 6 at $36,195.99, what a drop means -23% with respect to the last 24 hours, as well as a rise of 0.45% in the last hour.

In terms of its market popularity, it has maintained the number one spot among cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin laid the groundwork for the rise of many of the existing altcoins on the market and marked a pivotal moment for digital payment solutions.

A cryptocurrency is a digital medium of exchange that does not physically exist and that uses cryptographic encryption to ensure the integrity of its operations, while maintaining control over the creation of its new units.

Bitcoin was the first to hit the market and was later followed by others that have also had great relevance, such as Litecoin, Ethereum, Iota, Tether, Cash, Ripple, Decentraland, even some that emerged from memes like Dogecoin.

Cryptocurrencies have various factors that make them unique: not being regulated by any institution; not require intermediaries in transactions; and almost always use accounting blocks (blockchain) to prevent new cryptocurrencies from being created illegally or transactions already made from being modified.

However, by not having regulators such as a central bank or similar entities, they are accused of being unreliable, volatile, promoting fraud, not having a legal framework that supports their users (miners), allowing the operation of illegal activities, among others.

Although it could be a paradox, cryptocurrencies in turn guarantee security to their miners in terms of the network in which it is located (framework) and that involves code management; Breaking this security is possible but difficult, because whoever tried it would have to have a computational power even higher than that of Google itself.

A Bitcoin sign is displayed outside a store where the cryptocurrency is accepted as a payment method in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

To buy and exchange them you can through specialized portals. Its value varies depending on the supply, demand and commitment of users, so it can change faster than traditional money, but the more people are interested and want to buy a given currency, the higher its value.

However, whoever invests in this type of digital assets must be very clear that this form brings with it a high risk to the capital, since, as well as there may be an increaseit can also unexpectedly crash and wipe out the savings of its users.

To store them, users must have a wallet digital or wallet, which is actually a software through which it is possible to save, send and make transactions of cryptocurrencies. In reality, this type of wallet only stores the keys that mark the property and the right of a person over a certain cryptocurrency, so these codes are the ones that must actually be protected.

