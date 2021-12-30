Bitcoin “too concentrated among the rich” to solve inequalities

While we await new implications in the curious narrative according to which Elon Musk is Satoshi Nakamoto, let’s go back to talking about the current digital monetary assets, including that of Bitcoin.

In particular, the statements of Senator E. Warren, who allegedly stated that “The cryptocurrency industry claims that this medium is the way to financial inclusion, but the truth is that Bitcoin ownership is even more concentrated in the 1% of the population against the dollar. We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the rich“In a nutshell, the Senator argues that the current distribution of cryptocurrencies, in this case Bitcoin, is too concentrated among the rich to be a tool for eliminating economic inequalities.

Warren in recent months has been particularly active in promoting tools to regulate this sector in the United States, in defense of American investors. Furthermore, the Senator argues that cryptocurrencies can pose a risk to small investors due to their volatile nature, as well as being susceptible to market manipulation by private parties.

On the other hand, at the antipodes the thought of President Bukele which continues to support the Bitcoin race for El Salvador with the purchase of another 21 BTC.