Bitcoin too expensive? 2 futures-based ETFs for access to cryptocurrencies

The has rebounded about 36% so far in October and more than 100% over the current year. It hit an all-time high on October 20. But, since then, the digital asset has lost around 8%. It now fluctuates around $ 59,000.

Bitcoin Weekly Chart.

Bitcoin Weekly Price Chart.

The price hike in October was triggered by the launch of two ETFs that now allow investors to participate in the movements of. These are not physically based ETFs which means the funds don’t really own the digital tokens. Rather, they offer exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin futures contracts. To date, ETFs based on Bitcoin futures have been the only ones to have been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For readers interested in cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, today we will talk about these funds. Recently, we have the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE :), a fund that contains the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC :).

1. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Current price: $ 38.09

$ 38.09 Percentage of expenditure: 0.95% per year

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE 🙂 began trading on October 19, at the opening price of $ 40.88. The next day it hit an all-time intraday high of $ 43.95.

Then, on October 22, it hit an intraday low of $ 38.90. Now BITO is hovering around $ 40 and has lost around 2% since its launch. This is to say that the short-term volatility of the fund is high.

BITO Weekly Price Chart

BITO is the first Bitcoin-related fund to be listed in the US. However, as we have already said, it does not invest directly in Bitcoin. And, as we have explained regarding numerous ETPs that allow access to futures of a commodity, the performance of Bitcoin futures does not exactly follow the spot price of Bitcoin.

These futures funds must move to the next contract on a regular basis, usually on a monthly basis. And futures markets are usually traded “in contango”, that is, with the futures price of a given asset that is higher than the spot price. This difference creates the risk of contango. The cost of switching is mostly valid for Bitcoin futures as well.

As a result of the contango, the futures price does not perfectly mimic the spot price, and futures-based ETFs can very well lose between 5% and 8% (or even more) in a year due to the switch. In other words, the futures curve carries a high cost of performance, in addition to the current high spend rate of 0.95%.

As a result, as an asset class, ETFs based on Bitcoin futures may not be suitable for everyone. Furthermore, the prices of both Bitcoin and Bitcoin futures are highly volatile, especially in the short term.

Loading... Advertisements

Nonetheless, the ETF “container” makes Bitcoin much more accessible to long-term investors, since they can invest in the asset class via their regular brokerage accounts, in a convenient and transparent way. However, investors need to take into account the risks associated with investing in both cryptocurrencies and futures markets.

2. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Current price: $ 23.47

$ 23.47 Percentage of expenditure: 0.95% per year

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ 🙂 began trading on October 22 at an opening price of $ 25.50, its all-time high so far. It currently fluctuates at $ 23.50, down more than 7.5%.

BTF Weekly Chart.

BTF Weekly Price Chart

BTF also invests primarily in Bitcoin futures contracts, replicating the value of Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Futures contracts contained in the ETF are settled in cash.

Like BITO, BTF also came under pressure in the early days of trading, as Bitcoin holders sold on news of the fund launch. However, despite the short-term volatility, BTF is likely to attract the attention of many retail investors.

Moral of the story

In October so far we have seen the debut of two Bitcoin ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange and on the with great fanfare. As a result, Bitcoin hit all-time highs in the month, and this rising wave resulted in new highs for many altcoins as well.

For example, the number two crypto by market cap jumped 35% over the current month. Now Wall Street is wondering if an Ethereum-linked ETF will join BITO and BTF.

We will probably not see a physically based ETF (which physically owns Ethereum tokens) for the time being either. However, a regulated ETF via a futures-based strategy could be a possibility in the coming months and would give a significant boost to the price of Ethereum and many other digital currencies.

Editor’s Note: Not all assets described are necessarily available on all regional markets. Consult an accredited broker or financial advisor to find similar tools that may be suitable for your needs. This article is for informational purposes only. Due diligence should be conducted before making any investment decisions.