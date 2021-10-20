Bitcoin, too many addresses for a few BTC

Bitcoin is for everyone but not enough for everyone, given its limited supply compared to the number of addresses. This is the reflection reached by looking at one of the latest tweets by Anthony Pompliano.

There are 38.1 million bitcoin addresses with a non-zero balance. That means the existing addresses can’t all own 1 full bitcoin, let alone the remaining 7+ billion people globally. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 20, 2021

38 million Bitcoin addresses

According to the crypto influencer, there are 38 million Bitcoin addresses that have a balance greater than zero. This means that:

“Existing addresses cannot all possess 1 full bitcoin, let alone the remaining 7+ billion people globally.”

Practically, there are more addresses than bitcoins available. In fact, Bitcoin is based on an algorithm that allows the creation of only 21 million BTC. By virtue of the halving and the subsequent difficulty in mining, the production of BTC gradually slows down every 4 years. The latest bitcoin it will probably be mined in a hundred years, theoretically in 2140.

Its deflationary nature makes it a good poor. This is what Anthony Pompliano demonstrates: currently the 38 million addresses should be satisfied with only a fraction of Bitcoin. But there are another 7 billion people in the world who, should they want to own BTC, they may have to surrender to the possibility that Bitcoin is a limited resource.

Little hodlers vs whales

The point is that the vast majority of Bitcoin holders are “little fish”. According to the statistics of Bitinfocharts, there are well 19 million addresses, that is, more than half of the total, which have within them up to a maximum of 0.001 BTC. At current value, they have between $ 0 and $ 61.

Another 24% of addresses have between 0.001 BTC or 0.01 BTC (between 61 and 610 dollars).

Only 2% of active addresses have more than 1 BTC in their wallet. But that 2% are competing for the biggest piece of the pie, equal to 93% of the BTC in circulation.

Today, anyone wishing to join this “club” would have to shell out at least $ 63,000 to purchase at least 1 BTC. Not really cheap, even if the price growth made Bitcoin’s strength.

The whales of Bitcoin

Just over 2,000 addresses can boast of owning between 1,000 and 1 million Bitcoins. Even if in reality the richest address turns out to be that of Binance with 288,000 BTC.

Among the richest there is also the founder of BTC, Satoshi Nakamoto, whose wallets have been inactive for years and would contain a total of over 1 million BTC.

However, the whales they are grabbing most of the BTC in circulation. They are probably those who have understood its potential as a store of value, “betraying” the concept of payment method which was developed in the 2008 whitepaper.

This poses a further problem: but is Bitcoin really that decentralized? That it is concentrated within a few wallets is evident.

Looking at these numbers, it seems that even when BTC becomes truly mass, it will have to settle for what the whales have left.