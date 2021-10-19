Bitcoin towards 63K USD, flat Ethereum, BNB Rally and DOGE

The price of bitcoin shows positive signs above USD 62,500.

shows positive signs above USD 62,500. Ethereum facing resistance near USD 3,880, XRP holds USD 1.05 support.

facing resistance near USD 3,880, XRP holds USD 1.05 support. BNB it gained over 5% and got close to USD 500.

The price of bitcoin corrected below USD 62,000 and USD 61,000. However, the declines have been limited and BTC is currently (04:43 UTC) on the rise; it appears that the bulls are aiming for a break above the USD 63,000 resistance zone.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are trading above the key supports. ETH could gain ground if it exceeds USD 3,880 and USD 3,920. XRP is still facing resistance near USD 1.12 and USD 1.15. ADA is stuck between $ 2.10 and $ 2.20.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a small downward correction, the bitcoin price started a new rise above USD 61,500. BTC even broke through the USD 62,000 and USD 62,200 resistance levels. It is now facing resistance near the USD 63,000 level. The next big resistance is near USD 63,200, above which the price could rise towards the USD 65,000 level.

On the downside, initial support is near USD 62,000. The first major support is near USD 61,200, below which the price could revisit the USD 60,000 zone.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum remained well above the USD 3,650 support zone. A base formed and the price was able to break out of the USD 3,750 resistance. The price is now showing positive signals above USD 3,800. The next key resistance is near USD 3,880, above which the bulls could test USD 4,000.

If another downward correction occurs, the price may find support near the USD 3,780 level. The first key support is now forming near the USD 3,750 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is trading in a range above the USD 2.10 level. It appears to be facing a major hurdle near the USD 2.20 level. If there is a clear break above USD 2.20, the price could accelerate higher. In this case, the price could rise towards the USD 2.35 level.

Litecoin (LTC) gained pace above the USD 185 resistance zone. The bulls have even broken out of the USD 188 resistance zone, opening the door for further upside. The next stop for the bulls could be USD 200. Any further gains could set the pace for a move to USD 220.

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained over 5% and was able to break out of the USD 0.250 resistance. Immediate resistance is near USD 0.265. The next key resistance is near USD 0.280, above which the price could rise towards USD 0.300. On the downside, the USD 0.232 level is decent support.

The price of XRP is facing hurdles near the USD 1.12 level. The next key resistance is near USD 1.15. A close above the USD 1.15 level could increase the chances of a move above USD 1.20. On the downside, the USD 1.05 level is an important support.

Other altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are on the rise, including ICX, ZEN, BNB, NEXO, ZEC, KSM, CAKE, FTM, and OHM. Of these, FTM and OHM increased by 9% and 15%, respectively.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing positive signals above USD 62,000. If BTC exceeds USD 63,000, there could be a move to USD 64,200 or even USD 65,000 in the short term.

