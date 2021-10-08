What are the possible scenarios and what could happen?

Bitcoin and other virtual currencies have increased dramatically and for some even in a very worrying way.

According to some analysts, the latest increases are due to the statements of a Soros Fund Management executive, who has openly stated that the fund owns “some Bitcoins, but that these are not many”.

Bitcoin towards new highs, but what if its value suddenly plummets?

This acquisition took place not for their intrinsic value or bullish speculation, but for the use made in decentralized finance.

So no longer virtual currencies but real corporate assets.

Furthermore, there are increasing interests on the part of the institutions towards this currency.

For now, this investment is reserved for a small part of specialists, since most people do not yet know how to make these financial investments in complete peace of mind.

Warren Buffet has never recommended this type of investment

According to the well-known investor Warren Buffett, Bitcoins are worth nothing and produce nothing and consume too much energy.

His advice was not to buy and for now his forecasts have been disregarded.

In reality, no one in the investment world has the crystal ball to see the future.

But now that Bitcoin goes to new highs, we wonder what would happen if it suddenly collapsed, zeroing its value.

The problem has already occurred in the past and could recur in the future. The typical example is the financial crisis of tulips in the Netherlands which occurred in the 17th century.

The tulip crisis, the first speculative bubble of modern capitalism

In the seventeenth century in Holland the price of tulips reached astounding figures and some bulbs reached a value of 6000 florins, really exorbitant for the time.

The tulip was the fourth most traded product in the Netherlands and its vast colonial empire.

The tulip became a monetary surrogate and sold and sold as if it were a “future” with short selling to speculate and with the related debts.

A “sale of nothing”, as the tulip fades after a short time. But it had become a real madness and there are still some beautiful paintings of the period that represent this collective madness for the flower.

Then suddenly its price slipped to zero in the course of 1637.

The causes of this collapse were various, the main one being that prices had reached astronomical figures that could not continue to rise. Traders therefore began to sell and panic spread. Everyone ran to sell, thus creating a speculative bubble that ruined many people. The financial crisis unleashed by the bubble was so terrible that it even led to the country’s political crisis. Prices went practically to zero.

Already in the year 2017, the growth of Bitcoin had been compared to the tulip bubble.

What if the cryptocurrency bubble is around the corner?