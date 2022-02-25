Bitcoin Trade in Ukraine Soars 300% as Conflict with Russia Intensifies

By

Ukrainians are turning to digital currencies as a haven. USDT traded above USD $1. Meanwhile, Bitcoin donations to support the Ukrainian military are also on the rise.

The use of digital currencies as Bitcoin is raging in Ukraine as Russia steps up its military offensive and troops move into the country’s capital.

The trading volume of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed in Kuna, one of the leading digital asset exchanges in Ukraine. As shown by data from CoinGeckothe metrics quadrupled on Thursday, amid news of the Russian military’s invasion.

The Platform trading volumes jumped from $1.1 million on Monday, February 21, to nearly $5 million for Thursday 24. According to the data, the Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) is the most traded currency during this period, followed by Bitcoin. Meanwhile, the most traded trading pair is UAH/USDT, the dollar-pegged stablecoin.

The increase in the trading volume of cryptocurrencies in Kuna coincided with an increase in exchange rates for Bitcoin compared to international markets, according to the media Cointelegraph and Forkast.

The price of Bitcoin reached USD $40,000 in the ukrainian bag while changing hands for less than $39,000 on other exchanges. The above average value suggests that local demand has outstripped available supply since the attacks.

As of press time, the trading fever on the platform seems to have subsided. It should be noted that Kuna saw its highest trading volume since May 2021 on Thursday, when more than $6 million worth of cryptocurrencies were traded on the platform.

Bitcoin and USDT are more expensive in Ukraine

Metrics suggest that citizens of Ukraine have been seeking safe havens in some digital assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” early Thursday. The start of the armed conflict severely impacted the fiduciary currencies of both nations.

While the Russian ruble suffered the most notable fallthe Ukrainian hryvnia also tumbled against the US dollar to its lowest price ever.

As a result, cryptocurrency trading volumes rose on some exchanges and some assets traded at a higher premium. Similar to the trade disparity you experienced Bitcoin on Kuna, the stablecoin Tether (USDT) also traded above USD $1 on that platform. In theory, USDT maintains parity with the US dollar.

As reviewed CoinDesk, the price of USDT on the popular Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange it rose almost 5% to 32 Ukrainian hryvnias on Thursday. The price is equivalent to USD $1.10 per USDT, which is supposed to be worth USD $1. The phenomenon responds to an increase in the demand for the digital asset in the face of a scarce supply in the Ukrainian market. (In other international exchanges, USDT maintains its parity).

“We are talking about millions of dollars in cash who want to invest in cryptocurrencies… but we cannot find people who are willing to do the opposite, sell itexplained the founder of KunaMichael Chobanian, to Coin Desk TVconfirming some of the reasons for the increase in the price of cryptos within the Ukrainian market.

Donations in cryptocurrencies also increase

Other reports also confirm that a larger number of Ukrainians are turning to cryptocurrencies amid Russia’s military onslaught. Beyond looking to digital assets as a safe haven, some organizations have chosen to accept donations in digital currencies to support Ukraine’s military forces.

The charity based in Kiev, come back alive, has received donations from Bitcoin for more than 4 million dollars since the Russian forces they launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday. The group’s collections rose sharply on Thursday after an anonymous donor sent $3 million in BTC to the NGO’s wallet.

Founded in 2014, when armed conflict broke out between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists, the organization uses the funds to provide military equipment, drones and medical supplies to the Ukrainian army. Another goal is to develop a facial recognition app to identify if someone is a Russian spy.

donations in Bitcoin have increased as other platforms have blocked the funds of Come Back Alive. As reported Decryptthe membership and crowdfunding platform, patreonsuspended the NGO’s account after determining that it violated company policies. patreon prohibits users from taking advantage of its platform to “finance weapons or military activities“.

The use of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine has also surged after the country’s central bank announced on Thursday the suspension of the use of electronic money. The authority also capped cash withdrawals at 100,000 UAH (∼$3,353) per day and lifted a ban on cross-border purchases and withdrawals of foreign currency.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said yesterday that it is not allowed to accept donations in Bitcoin. Meanwhile, some cryptocurrency enthusiasts have organized to raise funds to help defend Ukraine.

