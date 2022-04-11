Bitcoin Trader Eyes Drop to $38,000 as Cathie Wood Confirms $1M/BTC Price Coming in 2030

Bitcoin (BTC) faced a fresh threat of a drop below $40,000 on April 8 as shorter time frames failed to rescue the bulls.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin Risks Returning to $38,000 Support

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD consolidating in a range bounded $44,000 ahead of the Wall Street open on Friday.

The pair’s volatility was reduced after a drop from 2022 highs during the week, but analysts warned that the next step is to return to the trading range established in the year.

“BTC is in the process of trying to turn the ~$43,100 zone into support. If it fails and the ~$43,000 level becomes resistance… BTC will confirm a return to the $38,000-$43,000 range that hosted the consolidation at the beginning of the year”, summarized popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital in his most recent Twitter update.

“Until then – rollback in progress.”

Also warning of a new downward section, Crypto Ed highlighted a failed breakout attempt of $44,000 as a sign of a possible bearish continuation.

In a YouTube update, he further highlighted $40,000 as the next logical downside target.

Rekt Capital found a potential silver lining in the fact that the BTC/USD pair has retained its 50-week EMA after a previous breakout, something it had in the past “preceded by an immense rise”, he pointed.

BTC/USD 1-week candlestick chart with the 50-week EMA. Source: TradingView

The Bitcoin 2022 conference passes as if nothing happened through the markets

Lackluster price action accompanied the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, which despite several speeches and flashy ads of big names in the industry, failed to lift the spirits of the market.

PayPal co-founder, Peter Thiel, grabbed attention with a opening speech in which he named Warren Buffett, the ESG movement and others on a list of “enemies” of Bitcoin in the United States.

“If we were to sum this up in a framework, it’s about the financial gerontocracy running the country through whatever silly virtue signaling/hate factory terms like ESG they have versus what we have to think of as a revolutionary youth movement “, he told the audience.

For her part, the CEO of ARK Invest, Cathi Wood, reaffirmed his prediction that Bitcoin will cost a million dollars in 2030.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), managed by Wood, has traded more than 34% down so far this year, far underperforming Bitcoin itself.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) compared to the Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

