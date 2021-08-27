Bitcoin traders brace themselves for the impact of the Fed and options expiration

Bitcoin (BTC) still remains close to $ 47,000 on Friday as traders take no risk on the day of the US Federal Reserve Summit in Jackson Hole.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Concerns at the end of the month for Bitcoin traders

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD remains within a range close to $ 47,000.

The last 24 hours have seen very little positive or negative movement for Bitcoin, as market participants await signals from the Fed and the end-of-month options expiration, this time around $ 2 billion.

“At the moment there has not yet been a very strong reaction,” commented the trader and analyst Rekt Capital on the price action.

“A daily close above $ 47,600, however, would be a positive sign of strength.”

However, an escalating close has not materialized, with the $ 50,000 still undisputed after Bitcoin lost its level a few days ago.

Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe reiterated his previous predictions, with a support zone for BTC at around $ 44,000. “This idea for Bitcoin is still my main perspective,” he tweeted.

Option expirations tend to generate more fear than actual selling pressure, and BTC’s price action often ignores events altogether. Open interest hit $ 9.19 billion on Friday, a three-month high.

BTC options open interest chart. Source: Bybt

Key word: “tapering”

As Cointelegraph reported, many expect the Fed’s virtual event in Jackson Hole to shed light on future economic policy changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asset purchases could be scaled back, a mechanism known as tapering, potentially changing the mood among traditional assets as the S&P 500 hits new all-time highs.

Any hint of inflationary measures could increase demand for alternative assets. The US dollar plotted a rally ahead of the Fed meeting, traditionally a point of friction for Bitcoin.