Bitcoin Traders Say $40,000 Level Is the “Line in the Sand” Following BTC Price’s Further Drop

The rapid volatility that the cryptocurrency market is known for brought out its ugliest side on February 17, as ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the rest of the world sent financial markets reeling and briefly plunged the price of Bitcoin below the $41,000 level.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that The cryptocurrency market was hit by a selloff that started around noon, sending BTC tumbling to a daily low of $40,743. before the bulls pushed the price back above $41,000.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s what traders are saying about Bitcoin’s price drop and what it means in the larger scheme of things as global tensions rise.

Bearish to $50,000

BTC’s sudden pullback has wiped out the bullish outlook for independent market analyst, Michael van de Poppe, who public the chart below highlighting the zones that BTC needed to break in order to maintain its bullish case.

BTC/USD 1-week chart. Source: Twitter

Based on the red box highlighted by van de Poppe, Bitcoin would need a clean break above $50,000 to turn things to the upside.

Van de Poppe said:

“Nothing has really changed. This is still the level I’m looking at for Bitcoin where I’d rather see a breakout of this weekly order block. If that doesn’t happen then I’m not bullish.”

BTC price respected a key level

Proof that even the most experienced traders can be caught off guard by sharp moves came from “Pentoshi”, a pseudonymous Twitter user who public the chart below and noted that some recent BTC purchases now appear to have been premature.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

Pentoshi said:

“Despite all the bullish propaganda, price is still respecting the levels. The bulls are at key support here. I will continue to trade the level with a recovery but I know the downside risk is high.”

Buy the rumor and sell on the news?

Options trader and pseudonymous Twitter user, John Wick, offered one last perspective on what traders should be aware of at times like this, and posted the following tweet addressing concerns related to rising interest rates in the US and the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

It’s not about the news but how the markets react and absorb the news. Russia and rate hikes are the variables. We will have to just wait and see how it is all absorbed. Most news is overhyped and can eventually be faded. — John Wick (@ZeroHedge_) February 17, 2022

It’s not about the news, it’s about how the markets react and absorb it. Russia and interest rate hikes are the variables. We will have to wait to see how everything is absorbed. Most of the news is oversized and can even disappear.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.867 trillion and the dominance rate of Bitcoin is 41.8%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: