Bitcoin trading: BTC in a descending triangle

Bitcoin trading

The price of Bitcoin was traded in red wednesday and closed at – $ 130.6 with its daily candle.

The 4-hour BTC / USD chart below from gautuwuu shows what the price of BTC is traded inside a descending triangle at the time of writing.

At the moment, the level fibonacci most healthy for BTC bulls to check on this time scale is 0.5 [$49.735], which currently serves as a support. The upper target for bullish traders is 0.382 [51.604 dollari] and 0.236 [53.917 dollari].

Instead bearish traders are looking to break out of the 0.5 fib level [$49.735], then proceed with a 4-hour and then daily close below that level to transform it from support for the bulls to resistance. Below 0.5 fib the bears are aiming for 0.618 [47.866 dollari] with a third target of 0.786 [45.204 dollari].

The Fear and Greed Index is 29 and +1 point from yesterday’s reading of 28 Fear.

An issue outside the Bitcoin charts and technical analysis to consider is the expiration of the options contracts on Bitcoin that will expire on Friday for a value of 1.1 billion dollars. There currently appears to be a contract imbalance favoring bearish BTC traders worth around $ 300 million in hypothetical profits.

Bitcoin’s price is trading below all major moving averages except the 200 Day MA at the time of writing. The 20 Day MA of BTC [57.372 dollari], the 50 Day MA [58.432 dollari], the 100 Day MA [51.407 dollari], the 200 Day MA [48.801 dollari].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 48,934- $ 51,319 and the 7-day range is $ 46,633- $ 57-244. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 17,764- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 18,564.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 57,688.

Bitcoin [-0,26%] closed its daily candle with a value of $ 50,503 and in red for the day, breaking its series of two consecutive daily closings in green.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether is only -4.3% on the weekly time scale at the time of writing, despite the price of BTC trading in the red by more than 11% for the same duration. ETH continued perform better than BTC Wednesday and closed the daily candle at + $ 28.23.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below DU09 shows the importance of the 61.8% fib level [$4.329,32] for short-term bullish traders. Two overhead targets for the bulls to hit on their way back to ETH’s all-time high of $ 4,878 is 78.6% [$4.566,23] and 100% [$4.878].

Ether bearish traders, however, are looking to break out of the 61.8% fib level and then send the price of ETH down to break its current 50.0% trend line. [$4.162,92]. If they succeed with a bearish breakout, 38.20% [$3.996] it will be the next target for the bears who will go wild in their pursuit of lower prices.

The price of Ether is trading above all major moving averages at the time of writing. The 20 Day MA of ETH [$4.360], the 50 Day MA [$4.167], the 100 Day MA [$3.624], the 200 Day MA [$2.991].

ETH’s 24-hour price range is $ 4,251- $ 4,477 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,828- $ 4,619. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 541.28- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 560.45

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,385.

Ether [+2.97%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday in green figures for the third time in the past four days.

Chainlink analysis

Chainlink’s price is respecting a historical trendline that dates back to June 2020 and has rebounded upwards from that level. LINK’s price ended Wednesday’s daily candle at + $ 1.83 and responded positively to news that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has been hired as a strategic advisor to Chainlink Labs.

The LINK / USD 1 week chart below from Ganbu shows an extremely steep bullish divergence for LINK over this time frame.

LINK bulls are hoping the emerging divergence will mark the bottom of Chainlink’s downtrend on the RSI and also mark an upward reversal. If bulls can again send LINK’s RSI above 65 and then 80, where it was during the hot and crisp summer of 2020, then it has a chance to break 90 again and test 92, the point in. which peaked during that summer.

Despite positive price action over the past 72 hours, LINK’s price is still trading below all major moving averages at the time of writing.

LINK’s moving averages are as follows: 20 Day MA [$25.98], 50 Day MA [$27.93], 100 Day MA [$26.66], 200 Day MA [$27.85].

The 24-hour LINK price range is $ 20.89- $ 23.15 and the 7-day price range is $ 17.61- $ 25.67. Chainlink’s 52-week price range is $ 9.02- $ 52.7.

LINK’s price on this date last year was $ 12.66.

The average price for LINK over the past 30 days is $ 26.97.

Chainlink [+8.69%] closed its daily candle in green on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.