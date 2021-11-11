Bitcoin trading: how it works, tips and forecasts

The Bitcoin trading is the activity with which you can take a speculative position on the price movements of bitcoin with financial derivatives such as CFDs. In this way you can profit from the rises or falls in the value of the virtual currency, that is, to profit from the volatility of Bitcoin.

The beginning of the history of Bitcoin is well written by the Avatrade.it portal:

In the 2008 Halloween, the subscribers to the Cryptogrqaphy Mailing List received a message destined to upset the financial world: the white paper with the functioning of the first decentralized peer to peer digital currency, signed by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Since that time Bitcoin has undergone a rapid growth soon becoming an important player in the global economic market. As Europar2010.org states, Bitcoin not being a currency regulated by any central bank or authority, it is capable of facilitate cross-border payments and make available a way to secure their savings from governments’ bankrupt monetary policies. The same concept that occurred a few years ago with gold. In fact, some experts when talking about Bitcoin, they define it as the“Digital gold”.

Let’s now analyze in more detail what you need to know beforestart trading Bitcoin and let’s see what its value forecasts are for the next few years.

Before you start trading Bitcoin: know what affects its value

The first elements to know before starting your adventure in the world of Bitcoin trading are the ones who they can have a significant impact on the price and which dramatically affects its volatility. These factors are:

Limitation of supply . To date, the number of Bitcoin coins that can be placed on the market is set at 21 million. This figure is expected to be reached by 2140. Limited availability means that Bitcoin’s value could dramatically increase if demand continues to rise.

. To date, the number of Bitcoin coins that can be placed on the market is set at 21 million. This figure is expected to be reached by 2140. Limited availability means that Bitcoin’s value could dramatically increase if demand continues to rise. Negative news in the media . A negative news concerning a security problem or in general relating to Bitcoin, will certainly have a negative effect on the overall market price of the coin.

. A negative news concerning a security problem or in general relating to Bitcoin, will certainly have a negative effect on the overall market price of the coin. Integration. A merger of Bitcoin with new payment systems and banking structures done correctly and successfully will inevitably lead to an increase in demand and, consequently, positively impact the price of the cryptocurrency.

Relevant changes and events. As well as media news, substantial changes to the regulation of transactions on the blockchain or violations to the stability of the structure can greatly affect the value of Bitcoin.

To start investing and trading in cryptocurrencies, especially with Bitcoin, I advise you to carefully watch this video of the Io Investo channel which explains in depth the basics to know in order to start this activity:

Choose a bitcoin trading strategy to implement: the simplest is daily trading

There are several strategies that can be adopted to start trading Bitcoin and make a profit.

The Bitcoin daily trading it is the simplest strategy: in a single trading day you will have to open and close a position, so that you have no exposure during the night and avoid the commissions related to the overnight.

The daily strategy is particularly suitable if your goal is generate profit from Bitcoin price swings that occur in the short and very short term. It allows you to make the most of the daily volatility of the cryptocurrency price.

Predict the trend of the cryptocurrency with a trending strategy

Undertake one Trend trading strategy, means adopting a position that respects the current trend of cryptocurrency as closely as possible. For example, if the market is rising, following this strategy you should start a long position, while if, on the other hand, you see that the trend is down, you would trade in the opposite, i.e. short.

If the trend you have chosen to pursue later begins to slow down or even reverses, at that point you should think about closing the relative position and proceeding with the opening of a new one to pursue the wave of the new trend that is emerging.

Mitigate risk by adopting a hedging strategy

Trade Bitcoin with a hedging strategy it means decrease your risk exposure additionally opening a position opposite to the one you already have.

You could undertake this strategy the moment you doubt that the market will be favorable to you. For example, if you are in possession of some Bitcoins but are alarmed by a possible reduction in their value in the short term, you could open an opposite short position on the cryptocurrency using CFDs. If the price actually falls as you thought it would, at that point, the gains you make from your short position would offset some or all of the losses negatively generated by investing in Bitcoin.

Choose the best way for you to start Bitcoin trading

There are several how to open a position in Bitcoin and start trading: operate on Bitcoin derivatives or buy cryptocurrency through an exchange.

Invest in Bitcoin derivatives, it means that you will not trade directly on Bitcoin, but you will speculate on the price of the cryptocurrency through CFDs. As a result, you will be able to take a position on the rising Bitcoin price “going long” or falling “going short”.

CFDs are traded with leverage, so by making a single deposit (called margin) you can gain full exposure. Also, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, thanks to the large number of investors, it is a very liquid market, which allows for a greater chance of getting orders fulfilled at the price you want, even if the value is high. Finally, shorting with derivatives can be an effective way to hedge your portfolio e protect yourself from market declines.

Buying Bitcoin using an exchange it is recommended for those who wish to acquire and subsequently keep the cryptocurrency within their portfolio. By making the transaction through an exchange, in fact, you will become actual owner of one or more Bitcoins, or, more practically, a part of the virtual currency. Obviously, this strategy assumes that you have analyzed the forecasts and that you expect the value of the cryptocurrency to have a steadily growing trend for the medium term.

Unfortunately though, buying from an exchange can generate some inconveniences:

Often some platforms I am not in possession of a regulation adequate to guarantee full security and reliability to investors;

adequate to guarantee full security and reliability to investors; Exchanges almost always dictate fees and restrictions on deposits and withdrawals. Furthermore, accounts can take several days to open and activate which can lead to unnerving waits for future Bitcoin owners.

Open, monitor your trade and take action if the need arises

Once your trade position is open, it is good to proceed with the market monitoring to make sure it is moving the way you planned and, in the event of a problem, act promptly accordingly.

If you notice that your position is experiencing too high losses that are making you uncomfortable, you can safely (indeed you should) proceed with its closure. Later, you can make a new plus in-depth market analysis and better understand how to continue with your trading activity.

Bitcoin value predictions

In October 2021, Bitcoin reached a new historical record breaking the quota of over $ 65,000 per unit, also reaching values ​​of as much as $ 68,000.

According to experts from the Finaria.it portal, Bitcoin could easily reach $ 90,000 per coin by the end of 2021.

The financial giant JP Morgan even claimed that the cryptocurrency could be worth over $ 130,000 at the end of this year.

The Finaria.it portal continues writing:

“The famous Winklevoss twins declare themselves confident that by 2030 the total value of cryptocurrencies (Marketcap) will reach five trillion dollars. Within this scenario, according to the Winklevoss, Bitcoin will really be the new gold and could reach the value of 250 thousand dollars. “

The trend, therefore, is decidedly upward and the trend seems to remain so also for the medium and long term.

Bitcoin trading frequently asked questions

Can I Profit From Bitcoin Trading?

Bitcoin trading can be very profitable. The likelihood of making a substantial profit depends, however, on the depth of your market analysis, your knowledge of the assets and the underlying market conditions.

How does Bitcoin trading work?

Bitcoin trading allows you to take a speculative position on bitcoin price movements with financial derivatives such as CFDs. These will allow you to go long and speculate on rising price, as well as short and make a falling price profitable.

Is it safe to trade Bitcoin?

Trading Bitcoin can be risky due to market volatility. We therefore advise you to train yourself well on virtual currency, on what determines its price and carefully analyze market trends. In this, expert analyzes on possible future predictions of the value of the cryptocurrency may also be useful.

Is there a better time to trade Bitcoin?

The cryptocurrency market is active at any time of the day and throughout the week. Despite this, however, there are times when volatility can be higher. An example is represented by the midday time (12.00 British): at this time two large markets are in full operation (the United Kingdom and the United States of America) it goes without saying that the movements can be clearly more conspicuous.