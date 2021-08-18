Bitcoin: transactions increase over 1 million dollars

Glassnode, one of the most reliable analysis sites of blockchain technology and the trend of cryptocurrencies, has released some information regarding the volume of cryptocurrency transactions that have taken place over the last year. What emerges from these data?

According to Glassnode, Bitcoin transactions with worth more than one million dollars have doubled since September 2020. The total value of Bitcoin transferred went from 30% to 70%. The site speculates that institutional investors are behind these movements, responsible for a spike in transfers of between $ 1 and $ 10 million. It should be noted that these were concentrated in the second quarter of 2021, after the collapse attributable to China and the digital yuan.

Ph. Marco Verch

“As the market slid to lows of $ 29,000 in late July, the group of transactions between 1 and 10 million dollars has grown considerably, increasing dominance by 20%, ”Glassnode highlighted in the report. Glassnode also provided further data on the volume of transactions, showing a structural decline in small ones (Cointelegraph, is that the winning strategy for Bitcoin is “hodlare” “).

A strategy that other companies have also indicated as “winning”, but which at the same time seems to determine a less lively market than in the past. We’ll see if these predictions come true or not. Meanwhile, China is taking steps to leverage the electricity saved by banning other cryptocurrencies.