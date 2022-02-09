Bitcoin treated as a currency in Russia

As expected on Cryptocurrency.itnothing ban for Bitcoin in Russia. Indeed, the news that comes from fly they are very encouraging for the cryptocurrency world in general.

In fact, one will be prepared draft from regulation for the crypto world, which should give them, at least according to what is disseminated by Kommersantthe status of currencies and not that of digital assets. There will then be restrictions on their use, but the hypothesis of a ban seems to be averted.

Excellent news coming from Russia for Bitcoin

No ban for cryptocurrencies in Russia: regime similar to that of foreign currencies

This is news yet to be confirmed, which have been disseminated by Kommersantwhich to date has a decent record of correct information also provided in preview. According to the Russian newspaper the government and the Central Bank in fact, they would have agreed on a regime that it will equate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at fiat currency. With a regulation that on the whole will be slightly more restrictive than that applied, for example, to the dollar.

Averted the danger of banthe following rules should be included in the draft:

Operations above 600,000 rubles must be declared

That is, for an equivalent greater than approx 7,000 euros. This is a restriction with respect to the current regime – which is almost total anarchy – but still higher than the limit that would be introduced in Italy with relative DL. Penalty the transition to criminalwith penalties still to be defined.

No news on mining

At the same time, there will be no restrictions on the miningsomething that had also been feared for some time, but then the return to greater tranquility after the intervention of Vladimir Putin, interested in industry also thanks topower which can offer at relatively low cost.

Scheme will come into effect by the end of 2022

Again according to what was reported by Kommersant the new regime, after a short transition period, is expected to come into effect between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. In the meantime, the agreement between government And parliament it could also bring news on the front of the mining.

For the rest, by February 18, we should have a complete text to comment, which will also cover the aforementioned transition period. The world of crypto can you be satisfied? Probably yes, since the danger of has been averted ban and given that overall the cryptocurrencies they will be treated almost like a full-fledged foreign currency. Compared to what according to the Italian press – and which we promptly denied – was taking shape, we can be relatively satisfied with how things have evolved.

All this remembering that for now it is a draft and that the final text will then have to be seen, which will also include operational details. In the hope that these are not of excessive containment as regards the effective use of cryptocurrencies in Russia.