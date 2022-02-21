Bitcoin trembles: it was traded at USD 37,000 amid hacks and tensions in the markets

Bitcoin is still far from its record of USD 69,000 reached in November

The prices of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have been on the verge of collapse in recent days due to a combination of factors that undermine investor confidence and hit those assets considered risky harder.

This Monday, Bitcoin returned to the USD 37,000 zone that it had already experienced at the beginning of February, due to the financial tension due to the escalation of the situation in Ukraine. Also dragging crypto down is news of a serious attack on the non-fungible token (NFT) platform OpenSea. In the hours that followed, it regained some ground to climb above $38,000.

And a third reason, in force for several weeks and that determined that virtual currencies moved further and further away from their record prices in November.

Bitcoin lost about 45% from its record prices reached three months ago

A report of Forbes He emphasized that the price of Bitcoin has plunged below $40,000, a drop of more than 5% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum and its rivals BNB, Solana, Cardano are down between 6% and 8%. , even as the crypto market prepares to shrink to $100 trillion worth.

The latest cryptocurrency price crash, which wiped out nearly $300 billion from the combined crypto market in recent days, was sparked by a series of viral tweets from panicked NFT traders, prompting OpenSea to say it is investigating.” rumors of an explosion.

The Bitcoin is delicately positioned at a crucial level as international financial markets are expected to go through another turbulent week for asset prices. This Monday is a holiday in the US and there are no operations on Wall Street due to the celebrations of Presidents’ Day, in commemoration of the birth of George Washington.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is currently trading for in the USD 37,500 having tested – without being able to break it – the resistance level on the upside of $46,000 last week, a key technical barrier, according to analysts at Coin Rivet Group.

Fears about the possibility of war conflict in Ukrainetogether with the uncertainty surrounding the rate hikes by the Federal Reserve of the US, leave investors in a period of indecision in all world markets that also impacts the values ​​of cryptocurrencies, highly correlated -up or down- with the Nasdaq technology index on Wall Street.

In 2022, the nasdaqnow below 14,000 points, loses 13.4%Meanwhile he Bitcoin falls 19%from $46,306 on December 31 to $41,900.

If a benchmark rate hike is announced in the US, stocks and cryptocurrencies will almost certainly take a hit.

Bitcoin is going through a period in which it correlates with the Nasdaq on Wall Street: the first falls 13.4% in 2022, and the second, 19%

The current macroeconomic picture in the US does not paint a positive scenario. What is more likely is that there is still some “extra” bearish room left for cryptocurrencies in general, before an eventual recovery.

Virtual currencies have already fallen sharply if you take into account that the Bitcoin falling from a high near $69,000 in November less than $38,000 this Monday. The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has plummeted from over $3 trillion in November to under $2 trillion today.

“The altcoin market has been decimated over the past week, with several of the top 25 assets down more than 20% despite the relative resilience of Bitcoin,” Coin Rivet Group stressed.

All eyes will be on the decision to hike rates in the immediate term and it is expected that a knee-jerk reaction will trigger a swift move lower for cryptocurrencies.

In this sense, investment banking J. P. Morgan drew a black outlook for the evolution of the prices of virtual currencies and considered “likely that the cryptocurrencies crash even more so as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.”

Nevertheless, New York Times noted that “Fed officials are pushing back against the idea that central bankers could raise interest rates between meetings and made it clear that while they are ready to start raising rates in Marchthe initial increase may be less than investors began to expect.

