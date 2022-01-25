Bitcoin trend topic on Twitter

For a few days Bitcoin is trending topic on Twitter.

Although it has not yet entered the top 10 of the main trends on Twitter worldwide, the amount of tweets with the hashtag #Bitcoin that have been posted since the price slipped below $ 40,000 is remarkable.

Bitcoin trending on Twitter

It had been the subject for several weeks now Bitcoin on Twitter it was almost always snubbed, but the sudden and significant drop in the price made interest soar.

Just think that in the past 30 days Twitter interest was down by as much as 74%, while in the last week it has increased by 90%.

Note that also the #Ethereum hashtag is performing well from this point of view.

It is possible that in December, until the beginning of January, the relatively stable price dynamics of BTC had caused many to lose interest in it.

Interest in Bitcoin

Most people who are interested in Bitcoin often do so especially with speculative intent, so when the volatility of the price is reduced their interest is also reduced.

All this happened despite the fact that several important news on Bitcoin were published in the same period, which however did not concern the price.

As soon as the volatility returned, quickly and predominantly, the interest of speculators has also surged again.

Bitcoin on Google Trends

This dynamic is even more evident when observed Google Trends data about daily search engine queries.

Until 4 January, the level was fairly stable, roughly half the current level. There was a first surge between January 5th and 7th, when the price jumped from $ 46,000 to $ 41,000. There was then a second, smaller peak on January 10, and then interest dropped back to January 4 levels.

The new surge occurred starting January 21, which is when the price dropped from $ 43,000 to $ 35,000.

Have occurred two peaks, one on the 21st and another today, in conjunction with the new drop that brought the price just above $ 33,000.

These data once again confirm that it is especially the volatility of the price of Bitcoin to attract the interest of the masses, otherwise not particularly interested in the events of this new technology.