Bitcoin Tumbled $ 8,000 on Binance.US After 87% Flash Crash

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to just $ 8,100 on October 21, but only on Binance’s US platform, Binance.US.

On Thursday, Binance.US posted a one-minute candle that suddenly took BTC / USD from $ 65,815 to $ 8,200: a decrease of 87%.

“It shouldn’t happen”

A formation known to traders as “scam wick,” the BTC / USD chart looks drastically different from other large exchanges, which posted a one-minute candle with a low of around $ 64,200.

The phenomenon has occurred more frequently in recent days, and Bitstamp has also witnessed anomalous events within the order book. However, the severity of the error on Binance.US is unprecedented and has not gone unnoticed.

“Great job Binance US,” summed up the well-known Crypto trader Chase.

Fortunately, Americans are forced to use these bad exchanges where they risk being completely scammed into unreasonably thin order books. This kind of accident shouldn’t happen. It is not right that some are stopped and others remain inside, that some orders are followed and others not. “

BTC / USD hourly chart (Binance.US). Source: TradingView

Crypto Chase mentioned the implications of erratic and sudden price movements on exchanges, liquidating traders who would otherwise have held their positions.

The incident was greeted with irony by many, and it occurred shortly after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) warned of upcoming volatility. “Expect very high volatility in crypto in the coming months,” he tweeted on 21 October.

Leverage increases in the market too long

On Thursday, analysts reported that leveraged traders took on more risk than they can handle.

Related: First Bitcoin ETF reaches $ 1 billion AUM just two days after launch

A look at the funding rates on exchanges suggests excessive optimism, with traders taking long positions on BTC en masse, a classic corrective signal.

Funding rates rose significantly in the hours following BTC / USD’s arrival to a new all-time high of $ 67,100.