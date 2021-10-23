News

Bitcoin Tumbled $ 8,000 on Binance.US After 87% Flash Crash

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to just $ 8,100 on October 21, but only on Binance’s US platform, Binance.US.

On Thursday, Binance.US posted a one-minute candle that suddenly took BTC / USD from $ 65,815 to $ 8,200: a decrease of 87%.

“It shouldn’t happen”

A formation known to traders as “scam wick,” the BTC / USD chart looks drastically different from other large exchanges, which posted a one-minute candle with a low of around $ 64,200.

The phenomenon has occurred more frequently in recent days, and Bitstamp has also witnessed anomalous events within the order book. However, the severity of the error on Binance.US is unprecedented and has not gone unnoticed.

Great job Binance US,summed up the well-known Crypto trader Chase.

Fortunately, Americans are forced to use these bad exchanges where they risk being completely scammed into unreasonably thin order books. This kind of accident shouldn’t happen. It is not right that some are stopped and others remain inside, that some orders are followed and others not. “

BTC / USD hourly chart (Binance.US)
BTC / USD hourly chart (Binance.US). Source: TradingView

Crypto Chase mentioned the implications of erratic and sudden price movements on exchanges, liquidating traders who would otherwise have held their positions.

The incident was greeted with irony by many, and it occurred shortly after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) warned of upcoming volatility. “Expect very high volatility in crypto in the coming months,he tweeted on 21 October.

Leverage increases in the market too long

On Thursday, analysts reported that leveraged traders took on more risk than they can handle.

Related: First Bitcoin ETF reaches $ 1 billion AUM just two days after launch

A look at the funding rates on exchanges suggests excessive optimism, with traders taking long positions on BTC en masse, a classic corrective signal.

Funding rates rose significantly in the hours following BTC / USD’s arrival to a new all-time high of $ 67,100.

Bitcoin funding rate chart
Bitcoin funding rate chart. Source: Bybt

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
705
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
598
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
525
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
494
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
477
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
423
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
418
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
387
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
365
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top