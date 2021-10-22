Bitcoin Tumbles 87% on Binance US, New ETF Debuts Today From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Tumbled 87% to a low of $ 8,200 on Binance’s US platform, shortly after hitting new all-time highs of over $ 66,000 on Wall Street debut of ProShares’ first ETF (NYSE 🙂 on cryptocurrency. Currently, the BTC is down 4% to $ 63,170.

In an internal email reported by Cointelegraph, the company states that “one of our institutional traders indicated that they had a bug in their trading algorithm, which appears to have caused the sell-off.” After a few minutes, the platform said, the trader “fixed the bug” and the problem “seems to have been fixed”.

After the fund’s first day of trading, Bitcoin broke last April’s all-time highs, now targeting the $ 67,000 level, according to some traders. However, according to experts from JPMorgan (NYSE :), the rise in the digital currency is not due to the ETF but to Bitcoin’s new role as an “inflation hedge”.

For the investment giant, since September it has been accelerating “the transition from gold ETFs to Bitcoin funds”, supporting “a bullish outlook for BTC until the end of the year”. Gold would not respond to mounting cost pressures in recent weeks, prompting investors to seek alternatives in ‘non-fiat’ currencies, while the hype surrounding the ProShares ETF “could fade in a week”.

New debut in New York

In addition to ProShares, a new ETF is ready to debut on the regulated market. Valkyrie’s futures-based exchange-traded fund is set to land today with the BTF ticket, the company confirmed yesterday.

The launch comes just 4 days after the first ETF debuted and after the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s green light on Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF came on October 20.

According to Valkyrie Funds CEO Leah Wald, the new ETF “further confirms that US regulators want to work with the industry to regulate crypto assets instead of banning them.” “The more products come to market, the more awareness they bring, and hopefully, more adoption. Obviously there are other applications for similar products, and these should also hit the market, “the CEO said.