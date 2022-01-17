Bitcoin: Turkey’s “fever” | You can buy BTC in cash!

It is mania Bitcoin in Turkey, in a process strongly favored by the incredible devaluation of the Turkish Lira: just as the Turks were used, more than twenty years ago, to change their lire into brand names or dollars, now they can physically thanks to the initiative of NakitCoins, literally coin in cash, which, taking up the popular money changers of the country, sells $ BTC in exchange for fiat currencies.

Making a virtue of necessity, for a chain that was actually born in 2018, but which has greatly enlarged yours operations in these last very difficult months for the Turkish people.

Istanbul relies on bitcoins – and at NakitCoins you can buy them for cash

Bitcoin in exchange for cash: the success of Nakitcoins

Anyone who has visited Turkey – and Istanbul in particular – will have realized the great popularity of money changers, which are practically on every street corner, even in less touristy areas. The speech in this case is very simple: the Turks are used, even before the last crisis, to save in foreign currency.

This is because inflation, except for a few years in the early 2000s, was a constant in the Turkish economy. And so on of brand names and of US dollars, considered at the time to be the most reliable currencies and most able to resist against devaluation. Today, however, also thanks to NakitCoins things have changed. And with the arrival of one shop even in the very central Istiklal Caddesi, the linking course Taksim Square with Pear, the business has even multiplied.

The model is very simple: you enter, pay with any currency (including Turkish lira) and withdraw Bitcoin in paper, that is, those paper wallet that we have already seen used by various companies and initiatives. Simple, like buying dollars or at the time marks, as well as a lot effective for a population that has immediate need to take home a solid currency. In this case the most solid of all, that is Bitcoin. Always at NakitCoins you can then also buy other currencies, even if it seems that it is your own Bitcoin to go literally like hot cakes.

All this while the country awaits the new cryptocurrency law

All this while the whole country is waiting for the already anticipated one new cryptocurrency law, born after one of the greatest history exchange scandals. In all likelihood, this is the warning of our sources, we will go with a non-punitive legislation on cryptocurrencies as such, but simply in greater regulation of cryptocurrencies. reserves of the exchange, which could be deposited directly with the Central Bank for the protection of its users.

It would be a first time in the world, which actually is not thrills the maximalists of Bitcoin, but that would still be a step forward compared to the banned ban a few weeks ago.

Despite the risk that the new law poses, they continue to flourish in the country exchange, some of which, as we have told you on these pages, even sponsored by Mario Balotelli. A mass movement, where Bitcoin comes to the rescue in the ideal situation, or in the worst of the declinations of fiat currency. With all due respect to those who continue to talk about Bitcoin as an enemy of peoples and individuals.