Bitcoin Turkey’s only hope against the monetary crisis

It is not official, but now everyone is talking about the tough monetary crisis that the Turkey is facing. Although President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is trying hard to keep interest rates low, the situation is getting worse and worse. Indeed, after the president’s latest announcement, the Turkish lira exchange rate collapsed, losing nearly 18% against the US dollar. The future does not look rosy at all and citizens must immediately do something to counter this economic danger. According to several analysts, there is a solution. Is called Bitcoin and it could become the only hope for Turkey.

Bitcoin could be the solution to the monetary crisis

Turkey is unofficially facing one of the worst monetary crises of history. In fact the Turkish lira hit an all-time low against the dollar. To confirm this also the The Wall Street Journal in one of his articles he wrote:

“The currency has lost more than a third of its value since March and is so far the currency of emerging markets with the worst performance of this year“.

A very bad record, let’s face it, but what could the light at the end of the tunnel become for Turkey? Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, is among those who think it is appropriate, given the situation, to find an appropriate solution in the world of cryptocurrencies. Here is what he said in a recently published tweet, in which he set out his personal theory:

“Bitcoin And hope for the Turkey. The currency has lost a third of its value since March and has declined for nine consecutive years. The TRY to USD conversion will simply slow the crash, while the adoption of BTC will reverse the damage and revitalize the economy“.

#Bitcoin is hope for #Turkey. The currency has lost a third of its value since March and declined for nine consecutive years. Conversion from TRY to USD will merely slow the collapse, while adoption of BTC will reverse the damage & revitalize the economy.https: //t.co/01oZYAWWfd – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 19, 2021

In his most recent tweet he also specified:

“There Turkish lira it was trading at an all-time low of 12.50 lire to $ 1, after depreciating another 7% on Tuesday. If you want to survive, convert your working capital from TRY to USD. If you want thrive, convert all your capital from TRY to Bitcoin“.

Who knows who will take these words seriously and if there will be Turkish citizens ready to move towards the world of cryptocurrencies choosing to protect yourself with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, across the ocean El Salvador is becoming the country that uses more crypto than dollars. Recent news, he is also planning a city dedicated to the queen of crypto.