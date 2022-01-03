Business

Bitcoin Turns 13, But Watch Out for the Short-Term Picture By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 days ago
0 38 2 minutes read


© Reuters.

By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – The is getting big. Today it is in fact 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto “created” the first digital currency by extracting the genesis block of the very first blockchain network. Things have changed a bit since then: the reached a price point of over $ 69,000, a market value of $ 1,000 billion, and became the first digital currency to have legal tender.

Advice from the Salvadoran president

The first (and only) institutional figure to make al legal was El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who shared his cryptocurrency predictions for 2022 on Twitter.

Like other analysts, Bukele believes that the next 12 months Bitcoin will reach an all-time high of $ 100,000 and be a “hot topic” in this year’s US mid-term elections. Regarding his country, the first Bitcoin City in the world will be built this year with the “volcano bonds” that will begin to be placed during 2022.

The “volcano” bonds are guaranteed loans through which the Salvadoran government plans to raise up to $ 1 billion to finance the construction of the first digital city.

Finally, Bukele predicted that “TheBitcoinConf”, a conference that will take place from 6 to 9 April and which will bring together many players in the cryptocurrency industry, will be the occasion for a “big surprise”.

Technical context

Despite a long-term bullish trend, the last hours of 2021 were tough for Bitcoin, now just above $ 47,000. The higher market cap currency hit a low of $ 45,700 on Dec. 31, and despite a slight rebound, the pressure remains bearish.

The hourly chart shows that the rebound from the December 31st low has been halted by a downtrend line visible since December 28th, and currently located just below $ 48,000. The same chart also shows that it is putting pressure on a support located around $ 45,700, and the breakout of which could be a major new bearish signal.

Looking at the daily chart, which confirms the importance of this support, it shows that the virtual currency has been stuck in the last few days by the 200-day moving average located at $ 47,965, the first obstacle to overcome in order to observe an improvement in the technical picture. . However, to have a definitive change of course in the medium term, other fundamental barriers will have to be overcome: in particular the psychological threshold of $ 50,000 and the first resistance of the daily chart at $ 52,000.

On the downside, if it breaks out of $ 45,700, the next support will be at $ 44,000, before the low hit on December 4th near $ 42,000, hence the psychological level of $ 40,000.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 days ago
0 38 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

European stock exchanges at the window. Oil stocks fell with oil in the red

November 18, 2021

Here’s what the restyled Skoda Karoq looks like, official teasers

November 16, 2021

Piaggio: 630 new hires for Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa – News

November 30, 2021

those who stay broke – Libero Quotidiano

December 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

Bitcoin Turns 13, But Watch Out for the Short-Term Picture By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read


© Reuters.

By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – The is getting big. Today it is in fact 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto “created” the first digital currency by extracting the genesis block of the very first blockchain network. Things have changed a bit since then: the reached a price point of over $ 69,000, a market value of $ 1,000 billion, and became the first digital currency to have legal tender.

Advice from the Salvadoran president

The first (and only) institutional figure to make al legal was El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who shared his cryptocurrency predictions for 2022 on Twitter.

Like other analysts, Bukele believes that the next 12 months Bitcoin will reach an all-time high of $ 100,000 and be a “hot topic” in this year’s US mid-term elections. Regarding his country, the first Bitcoin City in the world will be built this year with the “volcano bonds” that will begin to be placed during 2022.

The “volcano” bonds are guaranteed loans through which the Salvadoran government plans to raise up to $ 1 billion to finance the construction of the first digital city.

Finally, Bukele predicted that “TheBitcoinConf”, a conference that will take place from 6 to 9 April and which will bring together many players in the cryptocurrency industry, will be the occasion for a “big surprise”.

Technical context

Despite a long-term bullish trend, the last hours of 2021 were tough for Bitcoin, now just above $ 47,000. The higher market cap currency hit a low of $ 45,700 on Dec. 31, and despite a slight rebound, the pressure remains bearish.

The hourly chart shows that the rebound from the December 31st low has been halted by a downtrend line visible since December 28th, and currently located just below $ 48,000. The same chart also shows that it is putting pressure on a support located around $ 45,700, and the breakout of which could be a major new bearish signal.

Looking at the daily chart, which confirms the importance of this support, it shows that the virtual currency has been stuck in the last few days by the 200-day moving average located at $ 47,965, the first obstacle to overcome in order to observe an improvement in the technical picture. . However, to have a definitive change of course in the medium term, other fundamental barriers will have to be overcome: in particular the psychological threshold of $ 50,000 and the first resistance of the daily chart at $ 52,000.

On the downside, if it breaks out of $ 45,700, the next support will be at $ 44,000, before the low hit on December 4th near $ 42,000, hence the psychological level of $ 40,000.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mobility bonus for bikes and scooters 2021 up to 750 euros: here’s how to access the tax credit – GUIDE

November 16, 2021

new collapse in Italy in November 2021

December 3, 2021

Jaguar XJS 1975-1996: coupe; history; versions; market

November 7, 2021

Toyota GR86 2022: the road and track test of the Japanese coupe

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

Bitcoin Turns 13, But Watch Out for the Short-Term Picture By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read


© Reuters.

By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – The is getting big. Today it is in fact 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto “created” the first digital currency by extracting the genesis block of the very first blockchain network. Things have changed a bit since then: the reached a price point of over $ 69,000, a market value of $ 1,000 billion, and became the first digital currency to have legal tender.

Advice from the Salvadoran president

The first (and only) institutional figure to make al legal was El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who shared his cryptocurrency predictions for 2022 on Twitter.

Like other analysts, Bukele believes that the next 12 months Bitcoin will reach an all-time high of $ 100,000 and be a “hot topic” in this year’s US mid-term elections. Regarding his country, the first Bitcoin City in the world will be built this year with the “volcano bonds” that will begin to be placed during 2022.

The “volcano” bonds are guaranteed loans through which the Salvadoran government plans to raise up to $ 1 billion to finance the construction of the first digital city.

Finally, Bukele predicted that “TheBitcoinConf”, a conference that will take place from 6 to 9 April and which will bring together many players in the cryptocurrency industry, will be the occasion for a “big surprise”.

Technical context

Despite a long-term bullish trend, the last hours of 2021 were tough for Bitcoin, now just above $ 47,000. The higher market cap currency hit a low of $ 45,700 on Dec. 31, and despite a slight rebound, the pressure remains bearish.

The hourly chart shows that the rebound from the December 31st low has been halted by a downtrend line visible since December 28th, and currently located just below $ 48,000. The same chart also shows that it is putting pressure on a support located around $ 45,700, and the breakout of which could be a major new bearish signal.

Looking at the daily chart, which confirms the importance of this support, it shows that the virtual currency has been stuck in the last few days by the 200-day moving average located at $ 47,965, the first obstacle to overcome in order to observe an improvement in the technical picture. . However, to have a definitive change of course in the medium term, other fundamental barriers will have to be overcome: in particular the psychological threshold of $ 50,000 and the first resistance of the daily chart at $ 52,000.

On the downside, if it breaks out of $ 45,700, the next support will be at $ 44,000, before the low hit on December 4th near $ 42,000, hence the psychological level of $ 40,000.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The largest aircraft in the world, the Emirates A380, returns to Milan Malpensa

November 1, 2021

Bags, Europe with the brake on. In Piazza Affari debut with a bang for Directa Sim

2 weeks ago

Stock exchanges, the new variant immediately scares the markets: Tokyo loses 3% after the news from South Africa

November 26, 2021

FTSEMib without polish (but don’t be fooled)

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button