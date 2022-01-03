Bitcoin Turns 13, But Watch Out for the Short-Term Picture By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – The is getting big. Today it is in fact 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto “created” the first digital currency by extracting the genesis block of the very first blockchain network. Things have changed a bit since then: the reached a price point of over $ 69,000, a market value of $ 1 trillion, and became the first digital currency to have legal tender.

Advice from the Salvadoran president

The first (and only) institutional figure to make al legal was El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who shared his cryptocurrency predictions for 2022 on Twitter.

Like other analysts, Bukele believes that the next 12 months Bitcoin will reach an all-time high of $ 100,000 and be a “hot topic” in this year’s US mid-term elections. Regarding his country, the first Bitcoin City in the world will be built this year with the “volcano bonds” that will begin to be placed during 2022.

The “volcano” bonds are guaranteed loans through which the Salvadoran government plans to raise up to $ 1 billion to finance the construction of the first digital city.

Finally, Bukele predicted that “TheBitcoinConf”, a conference that will take place from 6 to 9 April and which will bring together many players in the cryptocurrency industry, will be the occasion for a “big surprise”.

Technical context

Despite a long-term bullish trend, the last hours of 2021 were tough for Bitcoin, now just above $ 47,000. The higher market cap currency hit a low of $ 45,700 on Dec. 31, and despite a slight rebound, the pressure remains bearish.

The hourly chart shows that the rebound from the December 31st low has been halted by a downtrend line visible since December 28th, and currently located just below $ 48,000. The same chart also shows that it is putting pressure on a support located around $ 45,700, and the breakout of which could be a major new bearish signal.

Looking at the daily chart, which confirms the importance of this support, it shows that the virtual currency has been stuck in the last few days by the 200-day moving average located at $ 47,965, the first obstacle to overcome in order to observe an improvement in the technical picture. . However, to have a definitive change of course in the medium term, other fundamental barriers will have to be overcome: in particular the psychological threshold of $ 50,000 and the first resistance of the daily chart at $ 52,000.

On the downside, if it breaks out of $ 45,700, the next support will be at $ 44,000, before the low hit on December 4th near $ 42,000, hence the psychological level of $ 40,000.