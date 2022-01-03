Bitcoin turns 13, celebrates by reaching the highest hash rate ever

Today marks the 13th year since Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), mined the genesis block of the very first blockchain network, getting a reward of 50 BTC. We are now in 2022 and BTC shows no signs of slowing down: the network recently hit the highest hash rate of all time, equal to 207.53 million TH / s.

Bitcoin’s hash rate, a value that indicates the strength and security of the network, temporarily collapsed when China banned citizens and companies from pursuing any activity related to cryptocurrencies, including mining. Due to that event, Bitcoin’s hash rate rapidly dropped to 58.46 million TH / s.

Bitcoin hash rate as of June 2021. Source: YCharts

As highlighted in the chart above, Bitcoin’s hash rate returned to growth as Chinese miners began moving their operations overseas to more cryptocurrency-friendly jurisdictions. On January 1, 2022, the Bitcoin network recorded a new all-time high of 207.53 million TH / s.

Bitcoin hash rate as of January 2022. Source: YCharts

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s hash rate is around 190.64 million TH / s, down 8.14% from its recent peak.

The amount of BTC held by large corporations has also increased since last year, as recently revealed by on-chain analyst Willy Woo:

“Ever since MicroStrategy’s ‘Bitcoin for Corporations’ conference in February 2021, publicly traded companies * holding large amounts of BTC have gained market share from spot ETFs **, a means of gaining exposure to BTC on public equity markets. * MicroStrategy and publicly traded mining companies

**Mainly Grayscale“

Since MicroStrategy’s “Bitcoin for Corporations” conference in Feb 2021, public companies * holding significant BTC have gained market share from spot ETFs ** as a way to access BTC exposure on public equity markets. * MicroStrategy & public mining companies

** Mainly Grayscale pic.twitter.com/e18OEfgiEW – Willy Woo (@woonomic) January 2, 2022

A Cointelegraph report highlights that MicroStrategy’s purchases exceed $ 6 billion. In December alone, the company bought another 1,914 BTC, for a value of 94 million dollars.