Bitcoin: Twitter could enable BTC tips

Yesterday a rumor began to circulate according to which Twitter would be testing a new feature to allow its users to send tips in Bitcoin (BTC) using the Lightning Network.

The rumors

The indiscretion was released by MacRumors, because analyzing the beta code of the function Tip Jar, it would seem already set up to be able to send tips in BTC.

Tip Jar currently allows users to add links to Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo to collect small donations from users, but according to MacRumors soon there will also be the option to pay in Bitcoin.

The details of the latest beta of this function would in fact indicate that users who choose BTC as a means of payment will be directed to a tutorial that includes details on the functioning of Lightning Network and on custodian and non-custodian wallets.

Bitcoin wallets for Twitter

Wallets custodians should be included Strike, Blue Wallet and Wallet of Satoshi, while among those not custodians there should be Muun, Breez, Phoenix and Zap.

However, it seems that you will need to have a Strike account in order to use the feature, as Twitter appears to be using Strike to generate Bitcoin bills.

For now, support for tips paid in Bitcoin is only available on the beta version of Twitter, and not even for all users; Furthermore, it is not yet known when this new feature will be officially released.

Bitcoin tips with Lightning Network

Yesterday on Twitter, in addition to this indiscretion, a screenshot showing the screenshot of this beta version of the new feature that clearly shows the connection with Lightning Network and Strike.

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin 👀 pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) September 1, 2021

In particular, it is the use of Lightning Network that makes the difference.

In fact, typically, when a user tips another, the donation amount is usually low or very low. With traditional fiat currency payment gateways, the transaction costs are likely to exceed the amount sent, so it may be inconvenient to use fiat currency to send these little tips.

Instead, with LN the cost of transactions can be so negligible to be negligible, even when sending small amounts.

For example, if a user wanted to send a half dollar tip, if LN asked for a half dollar fee, with half a dollar spent the recipient would still collect $ 0.495, while only $ 0.005 would be lost in commission costs.

Furthermore, if Twitter internally managed an LN node on which to transit these transactions, it could also collect the fees. Although these are very small per transaction, with millions of transactions they would start to become attractive, at least to cover the costs of the service.

Being able to use non-custodian wallets, although a Strike account is required, could allow virtually anyone to use this new feature, i.e. even those without a bank account or credit or debit card.

Given the huge efforts made by Twitter, Square and Jack Dorsey to create new use cases for Bitcoin based on the Lighting Network, it seems very likely at this point that BTC tips could be made public on Twitter within a few weeks or months.