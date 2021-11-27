Bitcoin: two new funds in Singapore

Bitcoin it was perhaps the most luscious of the possessions in discount for Black Friday, but despite a correction that seems to us a great opportunity for those who had missed the previous train, it continues to conquer large portions of the world.

The latest news in this regard comes from Singapore, major financial center of the Far East, where two were launched new Bitcoin funds, also approved by the local CONSOB homologation, for professional investors.

Bitcoin’s wind continues to pull strong!

The news is important for Bitcoin, because we are facing two new funds that represent the trend and that will be offered to professional investors. All with the full approval of MAS – equivalent body of CONSOB in the Asian country.

Exhibition only long and with a physical replica of Bitcoin – which makes them even more interesting for the funds they will have to buy $ BTC on the market, not merely replicating the price of futures. Something in style Grayscale, so to speak, and not in style ETF that we have seen going public on the American stock exchanges.

The two funds are for now reserved for professional investors – which will make them available to investors as well institutional investors, which even in those parts have begun to develop a certain appetite for the leading cryptocurrency on the market.

And meanwhile from Mexico …

The bullish news on Bitcoin they don’t just come from Singapore. We are in Mexico And Ricardo Salinas Pliego – who is the third richest man in the country, continues to insist on the need for buy Bitcoin, to protect itself from the economic collapse triggered by too expansive monetary policies on the part of Washington.

The good old United States looks more and more like an irresponsible Third World country… wow… look at the level of counterfeit money creation. Buy Bitcoin Now!

Salinas certainly cannot be considered one deranged, which is instead done too frequently with the major supporters of Bitcoin. He is the head of one of the most important industrial groups in the world and he has to know something about the monetary system.

In proportion it is as if one of the Lambs or family Berlusconi began to argue Bitcoin. Not that the biggest cryptocurrency ever needs it, but it still signals huge strides in terms of reach what is he doing.

Everyone talks about it, everyone wants it, even and above all on the upper floors. Who speaks of bear market he should perhaps also take this into account, without paying too much attention to a phase of lateral movements which always is preparatory to bullish periods.

That’s all from Singapore and Mexico, in the hope that soon we will be able to hear similar music from some European country as well.