Bitcoin: Ukraine also legalizes cryptocurrency

These are hectic days for cryptocurrencies, not only because of the flash-crash that hit Bitcoin – which brought some uncertainty to the main altcoins, without causing them to collapse -, but mainly due to the fact that more and more governments are starting to take favorable positions in the against cryptocurrencies and their legal recognition.

El Salvador is the first state in the world to have even given Bitcoin legal tender, but it seems that Panama is also looking in that direction and even a country closer to us like theUkraine would be ready to take a similar step. The Ukrainian Parliament has actually approved – with an almost unanimous vote – a new law that makes digital currencies legal and establishes some important rules.

Obviously, Ukraine has not taken extreme measures like those of El Salvador – therefore Bitcoin cannot be used as an official form of payment -, but it is a first step that will lead in this direction by 2022, when its use should be open to companies and individuals. The law just passed it also introduces a definition for virtual currencies, describing them as “intangible assets expressed in the form of electronic data“.