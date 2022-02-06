Bitcoin under attack by the “Blog of B …”

While in Italy a well-known (not) politician hosts an article on Bitcoin as useless and completed currency, in USE even politicians who are not first-rate switch to buying.

The difference between the two realities, on a cultural level, is evident. And it still becomes so taking into account the fact that on the one hand we have those who have always proposed themselves as a “revolutionary” force and from below and on the other a not very young Republican senator and one of the most conservative.

It is certainly difficult to understand freedom, especially if it is someone else’s

But $ BTC he doesn’t care. She stays all day on Saturday above $ 41,500 and enjoys the arrival in the wallet of Ted Cruzsenator USE that we can also emulate with the eToro platform – go here to request a free trial account with all PREMIUM features included – broker who also offers great fintech tools.

From “complicated Bitcoin” to Ted Cruz: two-speed politics

A long article published on the blog of Beppe Grillo, hub digital where the Genoese comedian shares ideas and insights towards an audience of decidedly relevant dimensions.

Signed by Roberto Vacca we explain, with an Italian that is not always linear, the functioning of Bitcoin. All doing a bit ‘confusion on investorsmaking good calculations on energy costs and on any riots And prohibitions connected to the world of Bitcoin mining.

Nothing new, one might say, were it not for the fact that we are speaking from a pulpit where a political force was born that in the last political elections almost obtained one vote out of three and who continues to express various ministers. But in addition to the pulpit, it is the content that must necessarily be taken care of, and in particular the lock.

I conclude that the advantages offered by cryptocurrencies are solutions of non-problems, which are obtained at the price of significant disadvantages: vulnerability to criminal attacks, unpredictable and strong changes in value, incomplete market acceptance, poor protection of those who buy goods or services, absence of underlying, complication of the procedures. The originators should also have meditated on the principle of KISS = Keep it Simple, stupid!

A conclusion that deserves to be analyzed piece by piece of hogwash.

Vulnerability to criminal attacks

One wonders how many people have been duped even through an account at Post office, cornerstone of the generation to which Vacca belongs. However, Bitcoin has never been hacked and no one has ever seen funds stolen against their will.

Unpredictable and strong changes in value

Which is perhaps the only objection with a minimum of sense among those advanced on the Blog.

Incomplete market acceptance

Which, on the other hand, is proceeding at a decidedly fast pace. Today, we can pay at hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. El Salvador it even made it legal tender currency.

The acceptance of $ BTC it also proceeds on voluntary basiswithout violence being used towards anyone, which cannot always be said of fiat currency.

Poor protection of those who buy goods or services

Criticism that makes no sense whatsoever. Who buys goods and services using Bitcoin it is certainly more protected than those who do it using traditional systems. The system is secure, without permissions and does not require the intervention of third parties.

Here it is difficult to understand if it is just ignorance, or if there is any method in disseminating false information. The underlying of the dollar? Nothing. The underlying of the euro? Ibid. Move this criticism to Bitcoin demonstrates the sidereal distance from the reality of those who wrote this article and of those who share its opinions.

In our infographic the underlying that guarantees the value of Euros and Dollars

The privileged do not want to understand the extent of the revolution

And there is very little to discuss about this. We Europeans live in a situation of privilege compared to many other parts of the world. Hardly anyone in our country has a problem with accessing a bank account and basic financial services.

2 billion people can access Bitcoin, but not an ordinary bank account

It would be to ask the 2 billion unbanked around the world, some of which finally have access to payment services via Bitcoin if this system solves, to paraphrase Vacca, no problems.

The millions of people who use voluntarily Bitcoin must either be at the mercy of hallucinations, or people who, unlike Vacca, have found usefulness. Despite the articles published in the Blog.

To seriously talk about Bitcoin: Interview with Giacomo Zucco

Our commitment a Sanremo House 2022 was in the opposite direction to what was published in the Blog more following ofItaly. That is to bring to the screen great specialists such as Giacomo Zuccowhich could explain the actual functioning of Bitcoin also to the general public.

Our first 15 minutes of chat are here, for the use and consumption of our readers and of those who, perhaps after reading Vacca’s speech, want a more realistic opinion based on the effective functioning of Bitcoin.

While in Italy there is talk of “complicated cryptocurrency” in the US Bitcoin is the first political issue

We have been explaining the great relevance to our readers for weeks policy that Bitcoin took over in the American political debate. An increasingly consistent wing of the Republican Party made it one of the battle arguments against the administration Biden.

The expansionary policies of the FED among the reasons that made Bitcoin popular

Ted Cruzwhich many will also remember as candidate at primary In the Republican Party he just declared – and was required to do so by law – that he had purchased between $ 15,000 and $ 50,000 of $ BTC. An important sum, which signals how things really are, at least in the USEare proceeding differently.

And it’s not a question of whether or not you agree with Ted Cruzbut the fact that there is still a discussion, healthier than in our part, even at parliamentary and senatorial level.

Continents – or maybe just countries – at different speeds. On the one hand, there is an open discussion about the possibilities offered by Bitcoinon the other hand, its uselessness is decreed, without even having fundamentally understood the significance of this revolution.

The good news is that Bitcoin it’s strong enough that you don’t need either Cow nor of Ted Cruz. And day after day it wins new interested parties, new users, new businesses that accept it as payment. With all due respect to those who dream of the panopticon payments with dangerous convergences between central banks, authorities and politics.