Bitcoin under the tree. Here’s how to give away cryptocurrencies

If a friend had given you a Bitcoin at Christmas 2009, you probably would have misunderstood it, or perhaps you would have thought of it as a joke. “What do I do with fake money?”, You wondered. And to think he was giving you 41 thousand and 800 dollars (current value of a Bitcoin).

Within a few Christmas, the world’s first digital money (or cryptocurrencies) went from being mysterious objects to marketable bargaining chip to buy goods, they saw tenfold their value and have even become legal tender in the Caribbean country of El Savaldor. Over time, over eight thousand new cryptocurrencies (called “altcoins”, to differentiate them from the former) have been added to Bitcoins, including Ethereum, yearn.finance and Solana, just to name the most important.

As many know by now, it is money that does not exist in physical form and that, unlike traditional coins, are not issued and printed by central or national banks but are created by a public domain algorithm and can be purchased with paper. credit through the online trading platforms, exchanged and, why not, give yourself.

Give Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies is very simple: the sender and the receiver must both have a crypto wallet where to keep your virtual currencies; the wallet can be a physical device like the Ledger Nano X USB stick, or it can be a software, that is an online site (such as Coinbase, Binance, YoungPlatform and others), on which it is possible not only to store virtual coins but also to buy, sell and exchange them.

With Coinbase and Binance, you can customize your own greeting card to be sent by email.

Give cryptocurrencies with Coinbase

With YoungPlatform one way of gifting Bitcoins is that of gift card: assign the desired value in euros, add the recipient’s data and that’s it; if you want you can also attach a greeting message. The recipient will receive the gift card via email with the code to be redeemed on the site (to do so you need to register).

As mentioned there are thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market, but if you intend to give a gift to a friend or a friend who is not very skilled in trading, or to the very first investments, it is better to stick to the most popular coins. “reliable” and traditional like Bitcoin or Ethereum (bearing in mind the high volatility of a market like that of crypto).

A Bitcoin can turn out to be a gift with high potential: no one knows how much it could be worth in a month or a year. Certainly those who receive it, having (for now) not invested anything, will have everything to gain. And one day, maybe, he’ll thank you.