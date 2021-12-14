Bitcoin under the trendline. The risk-off continues to weigh on sentiment.

Macro

The South African variant “Omicron” is continuing to cause concern. The restrictions have also arrived from Great Britain, after Austria and Germany, and infections are increasing in all world countries. Although the symptoms appear mild, and the hospitalizations are low, the very high degree of infections is frightening. A global and timely vaccination is needed to stop the spread of this variant and block the chances of other mutations and new possible dangerous and potentially uncontrollable variants.

Increasing the pressure on riskier assets is always inflation which continues to be high both in the US and in Europe. This condition increases the chances of early intervention by Central Banks. In fact, after Powell, Chairman of the FED, declared that American inflation can no longer be considered “temporary”, the markets are eagerly awaiting its next moves which will probably be directed towards an accelerated tapering and an increase in interest rates.

These themes continue to cause portfolio risk-offs and sales that have placed cryptocurrencies at a disadvantage against other more stable and less volatile assets. Furthermore, as of Monday 13 December, according to data from Blockchain.com, 90% of the total supply of 21 million bitcoins has been mined, but this shortage has not made the cryptocurrency recover. The remainder is not expected to be pulled out until February 2140.

Technical analysis

Bitcoin had begun a recovery from the big drop in May 2021 that led it to update all-time highs to $ 68971 on November 10, but recent slumps have also pushed it below the support of $ 52371 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement). which also represented the uptrendline, and with the December 13 candle also below the next support of $ 47911 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement). The latter paves the way for the next 50% Fibo target in the $ 45,000 area, more precisely $ 44306. Could this be the start of a downward rebound to $ 40,000? The MACD is also showing bearish sentiment and the RSI is close to oversold.