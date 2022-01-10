Bitcoin: UniCredit closes the account of those who buy cryptocurrencies

That many financial institutions worldwide are opposed to investing in cryptocurrencies, with the Bitcoin that increasingly undermine traditional currencies and also other reserves of value such as gold, it is well known. However, he has recently thought about creating a stir UniCredit with its stance against cryptocurrencies.

As stated by customer service those who buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto, using a UniCredit card, you even risk having your account closed.

This is not a rumor, but information that comes from a Tweet of the same customer assistance of the bank and taken up by many newspapers including Punto Informatico.

A user asked UniCredit on Twitter, with a dated post January 7, 2022, if actually buying cryptocurrencies risked having problems with the current account.

UniCredit publicly and bluntly replied to the tweet that they actually purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto it is against the bank’s policies, we quote verbatim: “the current Group policies prohibit relations with counterparties issuing virtual currencies or acting on exchange platforms”.

So it seems to be so! Who matters to invest in cryptocurrency in 2022 could have a difficult life as a UniCredit client.

But in recent times, Bitcoins have also been at the center of controversy for other reasons such as the statement in USE of the central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed), of wanting to increase interest rates on bonds in 2022, an action that caused the immediate collapse of almost all cryptocurrencies on the market.

Even if in the complex world of market forecasts there is no shortage of those who instead see Bitcoins facing the 2022 with a uptrend, which will bring them to the value of $ 100,000 per unit within the year.

UniCredit vs Bitcoin, the bank announces penalties for users who buy cryptocurrency

The Tweet that we have mentioned, in which UniCredit confirms the ban for its customers to use cards and accounts to buy cryptocurrencies, arises following complaints from another user. The latter in one chat conversation with the assistance UniCredit complained that upon request, if with the account it was possible to buy on Cripto.com exchange platform, it was answered that such purchases were not recommended by the bank and that “this could lead to reports or account closures “.

The funniest thing is that, when the same user asked the support to indicate at what point of the contract it was specified that users were prohibited from using the account to make purchases cryptocurrencies, got this answer: “it is not something indicated in the contract, but a UniCredit policy on the management of certain payments that are not currently seen as secure payments “.

If this chat was private and the information was disclosed by the affected user, to another customer’s January 7th Tweet, UniCredit responded publicly confirming once again that the bank does not allow its users to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrencies in general nor to use trading platforms for this purpose, as they are not safe.

Does UniCredit really have the power to close your account if you buy cryptocurrencies? Probably not!

The claim that platforms such as Cripto.com, Coinbase etc are not secure does not deserve too many explanations, when purchasing Bitcoin via exchange platforms mega investors have also approached.

Michael Saylor, just to give an example, he owns billions of dollars in BTC purchased on exchange platforms, plus that it is much easier to hack bank apps than a Crypto Wallet.

The question is actually complex because, if we leave aside the Tweets of the assistance UniCredit, and let’s take a look at the site, here reference is made to cryptocurrencies only to state that the institution is not planning investments in this sense, because it considers them risky and recommends other forms of investing. But there is no mention of the policy prohibiting the purchase for customers.

Yet the Tweet is not a hoax and comes to the customer support itself, so it remains to be understood too what legal power a bank has to be able to close a current account accusing the holder of violations that are not expressly indicated in the contract, nor in any other document or public information concerning the Group’s policies.

In any case, the situation is quite fresh and we expect clarifications from the bank in this regard.

The UniCredit issue in relation to cryptocurrencies and exchange platforms is also summarized in its salient points in the YouTube video by Bitcoin & Crypto Strategy with Maury, of which we propose the vision:

Bitcoin price plummeting due to the Federal Reserve Board (Fed)

If the policy of UniCredit in Italy it does not have the power to influence the cryptocurrency market in any way and influence its performance, especially globally.

At the moment, we are seeing a collapse in the price Bitcoin and other crypto in the market because of the Federal Reserve (Fed), as the US central bank, committed to combating dollar inflation, has announced that it will raise bond interest rates, a move that has had a devastating effect on the crypto market, but which many analysts believe must be considered an effect of volatility in the short term, which does not affect the growth of Bitcoin in the long term future.

In fact, there is no lack of authoritative forecasts that see the BTC reach $ 100,000 per unit in 2022.

In February, first Bitcoin Bond issue in El Salvador, worth $ 1 billion

If Western financial institutions and governments are generally not in favor of cryptocurrencies, because they somehow undermine traditional currencies, the crypto world is vast, and there is no shortage of opposite experiences.

In El Salvador last year Bitcoin became state currency and the foundation project of Bitcoin City.

But the news does not stop there because it seems that El Salvador has decided to further change the legal structure to favor crypto investments.

In fact, there is a project to issue in February 2022 Bitcoin Bonds for the value of one billion dollars, the so-called Volcano Bond, because the management and mining processes of BTC in El Salvador all take place thanks to the geothermal energy of the volcanoes, that is, they are powered by 100% renewable energy.

The announcement of the new laws on digital bonds and the issuance of the Volcano Bonds was given on January 3, 2022 by the Chief Strategy Officer of Blockstream, Samson Mow. Blockstream is a cryptocurrency company that has the task of supervising the issuance of these Bitcoin bond in El Salvador, therefore it is a rather authoritative source, even if many do not explain why the announcement did not come from the government executive.

Aside from the information provided by Mow, only one has arrived from the government Tweet which announces at least 20 laws in sight, precisely in order to change the financial structure of the country, which now considers BTC the main investment.

According to rumors, one of these laws that will be introduced concerns the acquisition of citizenship Salvadoran for the so-called Bitcoiners. That is the possibility for investors BTC to easily obtain Salvadoran citizenship.