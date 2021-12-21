Bitcoin up and down in 2021. What happened to it?

The value of Bitcoin always manages to arouse enormous interest by speculators who try to enter this slow river that has literally broken its banks in the last ten years.

For the uninitiated, the cryptocurrency, attributed to the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, is continuing to divide the world stock exchanges with its continuous gasps, making believe more and more that it could be a financial bubble ready to explode at any moment.

Because?

Its value is currently above 40,000 US dollars, but in the last month alone Bitcoin has lost about 30% of the maximum value reached in the last 12 years. since its creation in 2009 and for many it is now a gamble to buy it at such high prices and with such sudden fluctuations

In relation to his movements of 2021 we can only have a little deja-vù of what already happened in 2017 when Coindesk wrote:

“The price of Bitcoin began the year exceeding $ 1,000, culminating in a run that took it close to $ 20,000.”

A news that at the time shocked the skeptics and those who did not believe in such a high increase in its value, but only a few days later awakened by a collapse that saw the loss of about 70% of the profit achieved throughout 2018.

In that year the idea that the value of cryptocurrency could only be a red herring was supported by an interview with the oracle of Omaha, the famous entrepreneur and investor Warren Buffet, at CNBC who openly said his in about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general:

“I can almost say with certainty that they will have a bad end.”

Those words probably still resonate in the heads of those who saw the collapse of cryptocurrency # 1 continue throughout the year, until against many illustrious opinions it came to 2021.

This year, in fact, has been an incredible year for cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin has not been outdone. The Ansa writes:

“Bitcoin is racing and flying to a new high above $ 67,000.”

Some are still skeptical of the most talked about digital asset of the last few years, especially after the huge loss of the last few weeks, which took place in a very short span of a few days. But the question is: Is Bitcoin still a wise choice for investors or is it playing with the money of those who believe in a new surge?

Analyzing 2021 is a must to understand what could have pushed the price so high only to see it still lose much of the acquired value, so as to avoid bad earthquakes in 2022.

Bitcoin’s first quarter in 2021

The cryptocurrency in the lead has always entered 2021 with a value of 24,136.21 US dollars, giving investors hope that the market would take off by the end of the year, touching the mind-boggling figures of 100,000 dollars.

After the month of January, Bitcoin begins a bullish trend that pushes it towards the desired target and long awaited by many speculators around the world, which, together with the timid recovery of many economies following the arrest due to COVID-19, was accompanied by the growing consensus and the emergence of new cryptocurrencies.

In fact, we must not forget that the world of crypto has been promoted by very strong media support, curious to know the outcome of a phenomenon as strange as it is unpredictable, which has led to the birth of many blockchains and cryptocurrencies that have consequently pushed the ” crypto-flag ” up to the value of US $ 63,548.48 just four months after the opening of the new year.

The record figure puts an end to criticism that the digital asset was just a fad for fanatics that could not have increased its value further after the fall of 2017.

Even Bill Gates, opposed to the early days of the issue, is now more neutral, no longer dwelling on personal opinions on the matter, neither for nor against. One of his tweets reads like this:

But what caused such an exciting price hike in early 2021? Soon said.

In February, Elon Musk created a media earthquake like only a person of his caliber would be able to, by buying Bitcoin worth $ 1.5 billion. after a Tesla statement in which the electric car company declares that it intends to accept payments made with the aforementioned digital currency.

Bitcoin’s second quarter in 2021

Despite the incredible recovery that radiated in early 2021 however, Spring of this year proved to be another turbulent period for the cryptocurrency world that saw a slew of news bring it down again.

One of the causes is Elon Musk himself, which quickly disproves the statement that had made the price of Bitcoin skyrocket, declaring excessive fluctuations a problem too big for its companies.

Subsequently a statement issued on the website of the China Banking Association urges financial institutions, due to the volatility of digital currencies, to “resolutely avoid” providing services that support their use.

Obviously, after the news, Bitcoin also had to face a severe decline. According to Coindesk, it plummeted to $ 30,202, only to rise later to $ 38,038, a 12% drop in a single day.. China isn’t the only country to crack down on cryptocurrencies. Many banks in the Middle East are not even capable of trading Bitcoin, and US regulators appear to be inclined to monitor crypto more actively.

In short, there is a need for greater controls in legal matters and a balance that allows world institutions to give more confidence to these virtual assets.

Thus, after hitting bottom again, the digital currency fails to recover as it should, but suddenly a piece of news makes buyers rush again: Amazon could accept payment in Bitcoin within the platform by 2022.

Markets explode causing the value of crypto to rise again, aiming for the highest ceiling ever reached and the possible new ceiling of the long-awaited $ 100,000. Unfortunately, however, another roller-coaster is upon us, as Jeff Bezos denies the false information.

A spokesperson, called to answer by a French press station, points out that it had all been “invented”. Bitcoin’s value, which had risen to $ 40,000, drops 5% again in hours to $ 36,700, leaving speculators speechless once again by the sudden movement.

However, the rise and excitement of the markets is enormous, dragging the asset back above $ 50,000 at the gates of the last quarter of this year, in an indomitable rally that now seems impossible to stop.

The last quarter of Bitcoin: how does 2021 end?

While some world-renowned investors and institutions condemn cryptocurrencies and the Bitcoin that has now become its undisputed symbol, some are swimming against the tide by investing part of their money in one of the most intriguing challenges of our times.

We are talking about George Soros, one of the most skilled investors, capable of putting even the British bank in crisis at the time. The tycoon used his “Soros Fund Management” to further diversify his investments, giving a chance to virtual currencies that have become mainstream.

CNN has in fact announced that Soros had included the cryptocurrency par excellence in his portfolio and, with a statement in early October, it announces what will be the rally capable of pushing Bitcoin to its highest value ever.

“The price of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency rose nearly 10% Wednesday morning to around $ 55,000, following news that the investment firm founded by billionaire George Soros owns Bitcoin.

Soros, famous for making a lot of money investing in traditional currency, is said to have traded Bitcoin in recent months. “

The long-awaited moment seems to have arrived: Bitcoin, which aims for the $ 100,000 ceiling, is above $ 67,000 in November, but the joy does not last long because other news is boiling in the pot, ready to make its value fall in a frightening way again.

Chi credeva che dicembre potesse chiudersi come il mese migliore del Bitcoin ha avuto un brutto risveglio. Nessuno si aspettava flessioni così importanti dopo un anno già così turbolento, ma il Bitcoin è riuscito a perdere più di 10.000$ in una sola notte.



Dopo un anno così bullish, come è potuto crollare il valore del Bitcoin?



La criptovaluta è riuscita a perdere quasi il 30% del valore raggiunto, passando da quasi 70.000$ a circa 40.000$, creando un trend bearish che è riuscito a mettere in ginocchio il settore ed è presto detta la causa.

