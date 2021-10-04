Bitcoin usage boom in El Salvador

A little over two weeks have passed since the adoption of Bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador and the first results seem to confirm the success of the measure among the population of the Central American country.

Bitcoin and the excessive spread of cryptocurrencies in El Salvador

According to the first data that emerged, about 2.7 million Salvadorans (out of a population of approximately 6.4 million people) would have moved money to Chivo’s virtual wallet. The President of the country, Nayib Bukele, commented on this data, saying that the wallet now has more users than any single bank in El Salvador. At the same time, in a tweet, the President warned of the risks of an excessive sudden spread of cryptocurrencies.

“Chivo is not a bank, but in less than 3 weeks it now has more users than any bank in El Salvador and is moving fast to have more users than all El Salvador banks combined. This is wild.“

This represents the contradiction that this decision has unleashed in the country and in the world on the choice that, according to some, was perhaps excessively hasty.

The International Monetary Fund he criticized the decision of the Salvadoran government.

Even the international rating agency S&P has warned of the risks linked to the credit of the country that such a decision could imply.

“The risks associated with adopting Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador appear to outweigh its potential benefits“, S&P said. “There are immediate negative implications for credit“, reads an agency report.

In the same country there have been demonstrations in the square who strongly contested the President for this decision, asserting risks that such a decision could entail for a country in serious economic difficulties like El Salvador.

Lights and shadows of Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador

The decision taken by President Bukele on 7 September last year is destined to cause discussion for a long time, considering that the country could be a testing ground for the cryptocurrency adoption process.

But beyond the exciting results in terms of the number of users who are using Bitcoin, the first few days saw lights but also a lot of shadows.

For days just the state wallet Chivo had many technical problems, which made the service more difficult for users. The country’s Court of Auditors has opened an investigation into the realization of some Bitcoin ATMs with public money.

JP Morgan defined El Salvador’s move as “a poorly conceived experiment”And that this choice could lead to highly volatile prices and problems for the country’s banks.

Following local media reports, many shops still seem skeptical accept Bitcoin for payment of goods. In addition, there have already been several cases of hacking of some users’ wallets.

Panama, Ukraine and Bitcoin

In Panama a bill is being discussed to legalize Bitcoin, the same thing is happening in Ukraine, while a Cuba, where Bitcoin is already being used extensively on the black market, has been around for some time considering a legalization of cryptocurrencies.

Despite the difficulties encountered, other countries could soon follow the example of El Salvador.