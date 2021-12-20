Bitcoin used to pay salaries

In the city of Jackson, which is also out of the orbit of the big newspapers, has been talked about for some time now Bitcoin. Mayor Scott Conger is a strong supporter of the former cryptocurrency by market capitalization – and is one of four statutory auditors USE who uses it to receive salary.

Now the transition would be even more important, because always Conger would like to offer municipal suppliers theoption to get your own payment in $ BTC. A move that would pay off Jackson, In the Tennessee, the first city of the USE to offer such a possibility. Which will also apply to all providers of the municipality, whether of goods or services.

Bitcoin used in Jackson to pay salaries! Another step forward for $ BTC

A program that, albeit for small volumes, would pay off Bitcoin even more popular and widespread in the USE, with repercussions also in terms of pressure on demand. We can invest by virtue of this situation with the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with all the advanced features included – system that allows you to invest with CopyTrader to copy the best investors on the platform.

It is always here that we have the i CopyPortfolios – which allow us to invest in crypto baskets which together with Bitcoin offer several other crypto tools. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Jackson will pay his salaries in Bitcoin, but only for whoever wants to

Jackson it is not exactly a metropolis and it is not a city whose choices have an impact – on the collective imagination – on a level national, but it’s still a big step forward for $ BTC. We are facing a city that has more or less the inhabitants of Ascoli Piceno, but which has long been at the center of various discussions concerning Bitcoin.

The latest news would concern the payment not only of civil servants (but only after their choice), but also of the providers of services and goods that work with the municipality itself.

If one of our suppliers or contractors wants to be paid in Bitcoin, we will use a third-party application, we will pay in dollars and they can convert it to $ BTC.

This is the mayor’s comment Conger, which will have to use an external system as the laws of Tennessee for now they prevent public administrations from holding in cash Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, thus making the direct payment. Something on which hardly the mayor of Jackson it may have a direct impact, but the fact that an alternative has been set up in any case is a sign of the crystalline will of this small city to be a guide in the world of Bitcoin.

Florida in the lead – but the Bitcoin issue in the US is becoming very political

The Bitcoin issue is getting very political in the USE, as we have already told several times on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it. On the one hand, the wing perhaps closest to the libertarian positions of the Republican party, which is pushing a lot at least for the non-interference of the state in Bitcoin and on the other hand, a traction presidency dem, which sees Bitcoin as something that needs to be regulated soon.

And probably more courageously taxed, at least if doctrine were to prevail Warren, senator who is doing the fight a Bitcoin one of the most important aspects of his political career.

Bitcoin however, net of another day that opened in a complicated way on the markets, he does not seem to care much. And one step at a time, as is also happening to Jackson, it continues to conquer stages and methods of use.