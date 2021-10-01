Bitcoin, users are threatened by a new phishing email

The e-mail boxes they are always full of phishing messages from unknown senders. Many times these emails end up directly in spam, other times they manage to pass the filters and end up among the important messages putting the unfortunates at risk. In fact, we often talk about Bitcoin, millionaire winnings and stratospheric earnings.

The scammers are posing as lenders, banks or online servants they promise easy earnings with just one click. The promise they make in the email is always the same, that is to receive Bitcoin simply by accessing the service.

However it comes exclusively of phishing attempts that instead of giving away money they will steal it to those who fall into the network. The links in the messages lead to pages created specifically to look like other real ones but send all the data typed to the scammers.

Scammers promise over $ 13,000 worth of Bitcoin to trick users into phishing traps

So, hackers will have access to all personal data such as credit card, account number, password and answers to secret questions. Thanks to all this information, they will be able to steal the real savings of users with peace of mind.

To prevent someone from falling into the trap, we report one of the most common phishing messages that you can often receive in your inbox. The message is as follows:

“BTC4FG5D transaction

Bitcoin just sent you (0.3012 BTC / $ 13,621.20). The transferred currency is available immediately

Confirm NOW!“

THE protagonists are always Bitcoins as their value is high and very fluctuating. Users are intrigued by the earnings of over 13 thousand dollars (equal to about 11 thousand euros). However, please note that this is exclusively a scam, so you can safely delete the message.