Bitcoin Valley in Rovereto: what can it teach us?

Many know that in Italy, in Rovereto, in the middle of Trentino-Alto Adige, there is a small enclave in which cryptocurrencies are normally used to purchase commonly used goods and services. It is not news today: the Bitcoin Valley of Rovereto has existed for years and a few years in the cryptocurrency world can be geological eras. But why do we go back to talking about it today? Where is the news?

The case of Rovereto

The actuality lies in the fact that what is being done in Rovereto has been happening for years and still continues to happen today, without particular setbacks or traumas: you walk into a bar and pay for the coffee in Satoshi, the fraction of Bitcoin. Or you have your house renovated, and you always pay in Bitcoin.

All of this, in the face of the proverbial, terrifying, volatility of cryptocurrencies, the lack of clear tax rules, the question of capital gains (will they be taxable or not?), RW cadres, and so on.

Regular receipt or invoice is issued, tax returns are regularly presented and life goes on. Rovereto is not a free zone. VAT, other taxes and, in general, all tax obligations, work exactly like in the rest of Italy. The same applies to the application of privacy or anti-money laundering rules.

If all this continues to work, and well, there will be a reason. There will be proven mechanisms, proof of small entrepreneurs, craftsmen, retailers, who have been relying on them for years without problems, without necessarily having to be an IT expert startupper.

How the Bitcoin Valley of Rovereto was born

In fact, this has also been made possible thanks to the work of the Inbitcoin company, founded by Marco Amadori, which over time has worked hard not only to prepare a series of technical solutions, but also to spread the crypto-verb and to overcome mistrust, cultural barriers, and allow many entrepreneurial realities to make the leap that allows them today to make circulate wealth through cryptocurrencies.

A fundamental step that, in fact, made it possible to consolidate a community that uses cryptocurrencies widely, was the use of Lightning Network, that is, the famous “second layer” that overlaps the bitcoin network.

A technology that, in fact, makes it concretely practicable to use Bitcoins (or rather, the fractions of Bitcoin) to perform micropayments, which thus become fast and cheap, with the application of almost imperceptible commissions.

And here the expression “paying for a coffee in Bitcoin” ceases to be hyperbole and becomes the description of a concrete, daily action.

The fiscal side

But this technology, as Marco Amadori explains, could also constitute a significant incentive for the growth of circular economies.

Through the use of Lightning, in fact, it is technically possible to carry out articulated products split payment mechanisms which, if desired, can allow direct remuneration of all suppliers of a supply chain.

For example, when I pay for the pizza in Bitcoin, part of the price I pay can be diverted at the same time to remunerate the supplier of the flour or tomato sauce, etc.

Not only that: in the abstract, if only the Italian tax system were just less complex than blockchain technology and allowed to establish with some clarity, the incidence of taxes on the purchase price of my pizza, the share could be addressed in an automated way in the coffers of the Treasury.

Other than electronic invoice.

Now, to be realistic, it is unlikely that, even assuming that the Italian tax authorities are able to guess the opportunity, from that moment we will arrive in a reasonable and not too long time to prepare a regulatory and technical system that goes in the sense of intercepting the originates the fiscal component of each transaction that transits on the blockchain.

But let’s not put a stop to providence.

Returning to how this ecosystem has grown and prospered, certainly the use of Lightning Network has played a crucial role and has significantly favored its consolidation. However, it goes without saying that this is not the only ingredient.

With the support of adequate professionalism, operators interested in making this ecosystem grow, over the years have experimented with systems and applications that make it easier in daily practice: we are talking about payment gateways and pos, on the one hand, which allow you to easily complete the payment operation of the amount in cryptocurrency.

On the other hand, however, we are also talking about applications and systems that allow you to issue mandatory tax documents such as the receipt, the receipt or the invoice in an equally simple way.

One of the greatest cultural and emotional barriers for many economic operators, in fact, is precisely the fear of not knowing how to juggle tax obligations, when it comes to issuing tax documents, registering and accounting for income received in cryptocurrencies.

In reality, however, there are now many platforms and applications available on the web that allow you to easily manage not only the phase of payment in cryptocurrencies, but also the contextual conversion of the values ​​collected into euros, and therefore the issuance of tax documents. , for the corresponding value.

That of issuing a receipt or an invoice following a collection in Bitcoin, in fact, is an elementary operation, since it has nothing different from the issue of a similar fiscal document following the collection of payments in fiat currency.

The only crucial point consists in the correctness of the conversion of the amounts from cryptocurrency to fiat currency (in this case, euro), since it is on what the tax legislation defines the “normal” value that should be aligned for tax purposes, the conversion value cryptocurrencies received in payment for goods or services.

A problem that in the Bitcoin Valley of Rovereto is solved pragmatically with an application developed by Inbitcoin itself. It is about bitcoinPOS, a service that, in addition to acting as a POS and payment gateway in both Bitcoin and Euro, instantly carries out the necessary conversions for the issuance of tax documents and which organizes the data so that they can then be easily shared with the own accountant.

Bitcoin is not just speculation

Now, the Rovereto case has anticipated and tested over a significantly extended period of time what is taking place in El Salvador on considerably greater orders of magnitude and, probably, also in other Latin American countries: namely that use cryptocurrencies to purchase commonly used goods or services, and not only for speculative trading, it is not only possible on paper, but it is happening concretely, without trauma or anarchoid revolutions.

It is no coincidence that among insiders it is argued that the El Salvador case is about to be a test case for technologies that operate on the second layer of the Bitcoin blockchain, i.e. for those technologies that, through sidechains, aim to make transactions more sustainable and immediate than those of the underlying blockchain.

In the medium and long term this could mean that with the possible multiplication of communities like these, cryptocurrencies would move to return to the origins outlined in Satoshi Nakamoto’s paper: they would increasingly function as a means of payment; with the consolidation of a certain purchasing capacity, they would increasingly assume the characteristics of a reserve of value and its volatility could be attenuated. Definitely, perhaps they would be used less and less as an occasion for speculation.

Not everyone likes this, but cryptocurrency is a world that has now accustomed us to the most unexpected surprises.