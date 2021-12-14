Bitcoin, value below 50 thousand dollars. Cesarano (Intermonte): “Worrying volatility”

Once again the Bitcoin is on roller coaster. After a difficult weekend, the queen of cryptocurrencies has returned below 48 thousand, with a significant decline even today: precisely it stands at $ 47,514, marking a descent of the 5.84% in the last 24 hours. The value, as explained by a The messenger Antonio Cesarano, Intermonte’s chief global strategist, was pushed down by negative news about the Omicron variant and the possible US Fed squeeze to fight rising inflation. A real collapse, if you think about the value reached between the end of October and the beginning of November, when, after having exceeded the threshold of 64 thousand dollars, the bitcoin had reached bet quote 70 thousand.

This is a volatility to which the virtual currency has now accustomed the markets, but which is becoming increasingly worrying, given that, as he pointed out last Friday Fabio Panetta, member of the board of the ECB, cryptocurrencies now weigh more than 2.5 trillion dollars. It is a question, says Panetta, of «an amount higher than the value of subprime mortgages which acted as the detonator of the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 “.

The Bitcoin carousel, “regulation is needed”

«Lately bitcoin – Cesarano tells us – has become a thermometer of market shocks, with a more risk-prone attitude. However, the digital alter-ego of gold is also revealed at the same time. This is why it is linked to the negative effect on the stock exchanges news about Omicron and for this it is fine mostly in conditions of ample liquidity or low discount rates. When there are indications in the opposite direction, as in the case of accelerated tapering which seems to carry the Fed, bitcoin is affected “.

Antonio Cesarano, Chief Global Strategist of Intermonte

“Bitcoin – adds the chief global strategist – is limited by nature, Maximum 21 million printables: we are 90% of those “mined”, as they say in the jargon. The liquidity issue is therefore fundamental and in a certain sense cryptocurrency is the other side of Quantitative Easing. So this market needs to be regulated. Let me explain better: with the first ETF in the United States (with the possibility of buying products related to cryptocurrencies on the stock exchange ed) it is now easier to use bitcoin in the financial field, but without precise rules the market tends to expand as the other side of the enormous liquidity in circulation, with possible major side effects“.

To do this, we need a global approach on a planetary level, starting with major countries and we cannot wait any longer. «Regulatory – explains Cesarano – means avoid embezzlement and excesses for all cryptocurrencies, which sometimes really spring up like mushrooms, because they are based on an open platform like the blockchain. Being then a part of these currencies that cannot be printed indefinitely and outside the laws of central banks, yes puts partly monetary leverage is questioned that much it is helping countries like Italy. Also for this we need limits ».

Possible future fluctuations

Now, then, is the cryptocurrency par excellence destined to drop in value again? «It is not new for bitcoin to be so volatile – answers Cesarano – but in this case the change was very rapid because the Fed has called inflation “non-transient”, declaring itself ready to reduce purchases and raise discount rates faster than expected. In absolute terms making predictions about Bitcoin is extremely difficult, until his nature is consolidated, things will be like this ».

To do this, the so-called “stablecoin“(such as Tether, pegged to the dollar, and Facebook’s Libra, blocked by the US Senate given the doubts of governors and central banks) for some they could be a model.” This is – concludes the chief global strategist of Intermonte – di intermediate forms to seek stabilization, but the ball is in the hands of the regulators, they have to decide whether or not to give space to these forms. A speech similar to the reasoning made for the ETF on bitcoin futures ».