Bitcoin value drops 7% in one day but starts up again immediately

The Bitcoin value it fell by more than 7% yesterday and then climbed back up to around $ 59,000. In other sectors many would call it a collapse but remember that at the beginning of the year BTC was worth just $ 13,000!

As in the rest of the market, all altcoins recorded significant drops of up to 15% with the exceptions of Dogecoin And Shiba Inu which at this point become interesting case studies. What’s behind it?

Their price is generated by simple Hype or from a very active community of supporters? The fact is that the demand for these two meme coins continues to rise and people continue to buy non-stop as we can see from the graphs.

After the classic FOMO euphoria and the maximum reached there was a physiological retracement of the market with BTC which now seems to lateralize in a price range ranging from $ 58,000 to $ 60,400.

The 2-week low has therefore been reached even if many analysts claim that BTC is about to start again towards new highs that could exceed $ 70,000 in the short term. For now BTC is re-testing the $ 60K resistance, we will see in the next few hours.

Bitcoin October 2021 Forecast: What Do Analysts Say?

From a technical point of view, the next resistance is around $ 63,690 and many analysts, even from major newspapers, argue that there could be a rapid collapse towards $ 50,000. In our opinion we will not see such a major collapse at least in the short term.

There have probably been a lot of leverage positions that have been automatically liquidated by many investors triggering this sudden liquidity.

Let’s see the current situation in the graph below:

with BTC significantly above $ 60,000. A possible break of the next resistance to the upside could therefore take the price even higher and test new highs.

According to Bloomberg analysts, the price has also been inflated by the recent approval of ETFs on the American market. There have been over $ 500 million cleared of positions and therefore it seems clear how long positions have pushed the price to a normal retracement,

Already in these minutes, however, BTC seems to have resumed its bullish push.

And how are the other Altcoins doing?

As often happens, a drop in the price of Bitcoin brings with it important drops on the major altcoins.

Even Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) have suffered considerable losses in recent days, even already occi seem to have restarted.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), on the other hand, it goes against the trend as Fantom (FTM) which in the last 90 days has recorded the best performances among all the alternative coins to BTC.

As we can see in the graph reported by blockchaincenter there are some crypyos that have achieved remarkable results:

Source: Blochchaincenter.net

making their owners happy or whoever did cryptocurrency trading in the short term.

Below we can see the exchanges of the various exchanges which confirm that there is a lot of demand in this period even if the trend on some coins is to do Hold.

Bitcoin value: conclusions

We will continue to take care of all cryptocurrency updates the latest updates with price predictions.

