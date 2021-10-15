Bitcoin, value soars towards the record of 65 thousand dollars

The focus is on Bitcoin. The most popular of the digital currencies is again moving to its all-time highs and today reached € 59,380 on the Bitstamp trading platform. The level is close to the all-time high of last April at $ 64,895. To push the prices was the hypothesis of the green light of the US Sec (the American stock exchange authority) to an ETF dedicated to Bitcoin. The hypothesis of ok, reported by some news agencies, is already expected for Monday. This would be an important step forward for the cryptocurrency after the blockade arrived in recent months from China. The news immediately made the values ​​soar. However, the race has been going on for some time: since the beginning of the year the trend has given a + 100% increase (at the beginning of the year the value was 29,400 dollars). In the meantime, the rival Ethereum also shines, which has risen by more than 410% since January (on 1 January it was worth $ 740 and is now at 3,800).

Bitcoin’s strong rally comes after months of various turbulence. «The last quarter saw profound changes in the crypto world – says Simon Peters, crypto market analyst at eToro -. We have gone from a real bull run to a somewhat more circumspect market, with developments, such as China’s recent decision to ban crypto transactions, generating some uncertainty. In any case, there were also important news like Cardano’s Alonzo hardfork and Ethereum’s London upgrade, which added features and scalability to both networks, which meant a few months of intense activity for both developers and developers. investors “.

According to data from the generalist platform eToro, Italian individual investors have maintained their confidence in crypto-assets despite the volatility of recent months: the numbers of the third quarter confirm Bitcoin at the top of the choices of users registered on the multi-asset platform in Italy, while Cardano, thanks to a 20% increase in positions quarter on quarter, displaces Ethereum from second place (+ 1%).

In the meantime, the crypto world is also taking hold off the net. “Some users choose to buy cryptocurrencies as a form of investment with the aim of diversifying their portfolio – explains a spokesperson for Coinbase, one of the most important exchange platforms globally -. There is also a very important practical aspect of cryptocurrencies that should be considered: a wide range of online merchants now accept Bitcoin as a payment method. Some of the products and services that can be purchased through Bitcoin are video games, gift cards, and vacation travel. It is therefore for their utility function, as currencies accessible to all, that we believe that cryptocurrencies are destined to remain in the future “.