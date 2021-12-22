Bitcoin value: this is how cryptocurrency has changed over time

The world is increasingly digitalizing. There technology is now a indispensable element of our daily life and entered our homes initially with a soft step, and then occupy them aggressively and perhaps even in a somewhat overbearing way.

Unthinkable, in fact, still living in the analog world and pretend our existence isn’t strictly connected to the various technological elementsi which we use more and more on every occasion and in various contexts.

May it be for a moment of leisure or whatever for the work, it does not matter. Electronic appliances, of various nature and conformation, are always with us and many of our activities would be inconceivable without their omnipresence.

Also the banking world has changed a lot due to fault or to merit, depending on the opinions, of the technological universe e thanks to the constant use of the internet. I am an example of this the bitcton, a cryptocurrency that has become increasingly depopulated in recent years and that it is trying to take the place of real money even if, it must be admitted, it is often prey to adverse fortunes.

“As a lengthy study by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the digital assets market is now worth three trillion dollars with two hundred million users. It is no longer, for a long time, neither embryonic nor marginal. ”

This is what he claims The Corriere della Sera which he analyzes with care the latest news of a world that tries with increasing firmness to to establish itself among ordinary citizens and not only. This is demonstrated by the events connected in various ways to this element.

Bitcoins, indeed, they have no big financial group behind them at all as is the case, however, for other such operations. The messenger, within your article, ne points out some fundamental aspects:

“With the first ETF in the United States […] it is now easier to use bitcoin in the financial field, but without precise rules the market tends to expand as the other side of the enormous liquidity in circulation, with possible important side effects. ”

That’s why, given his fluctuating situation, you need to focus on a specific topic: the bitcoin value. This will make it much easier to succeed understand a universe unknown to most and just as many fail to feel esteem or trust.

What is bitcoin

To start talking about bitcoin value, we must start from the origins. Or, what is bitcoin? It is one cryptocurrency born in 2009 thanks to the work of a hacker, or a group of such, who signed himself under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. The term often creates a bit of confusion given that with the lowercase letter it indicates the coin, while a capital letter is used to refer to the network itself.

The finance experts they tend to regard such a cryptocurrency as a store of value, not believing much in its actual value, also due of its constant fluctuations on the stock market. Furthermore, bitcoin it does not have a central office that directs it at all, but it moves on the net thanks to supply and demand coming from the virtual audience.

This kind of money can be exchanged between users thanks to blockchain. The monetary transactions, in fact, they are feasible thanks to various groups called blocks connected in turn via a chain.

Being virtual currencies they they are not tangible and this leads many to not believe in their potential and to distrust them with a certain imposition. In any case, they they can be bought and resold among private individuals as there are in limited quantities. Indeed, there may be only 21 million in the world.

The importance of cryptocurrency

In any case, there are many who are giving credit and greater importance to the bitcoin value. This currency, indeed, was born with the purpose of detach from the will of the large banking and financial groups to allow ordinary citizens to have total control.

A system to be able to make the world of stock exchanges fairer. Or at least this was thedeclared intent with which they appeared on the market.

Cryptocurrency, in English cryptocurrency, is a digital currency that lays its foundation on cryptography. In fact, it can only be used if you know of a very specific type of computer code. Furthermore, The nation underlines another very important element:

“When there is the consent of the participants in the transaction, the cryptocurrency can be exchanged in peer-to-peer mode, that is, directly, without intermediaries, to purchase goods and services, as if it were a legal tender in all respects. “

One thing to take into consideration is that cryptocurrencies have no legal value at all and, precisely for this reason, they are not recognized practically anywhere of the planet. Precisely because of this their use stops at virtual exchange and cannot be used in any way for any real buying and selling.

There are, however, some glimmers of change. Some countries, in fact, have decided to introduce this form of money. It would seem, in fact, that Japan wants to introduce a virtual currency for the new year on its internal market. Therefore, it remains to be seen what will be the consequences of this choice which can be considered to all intents and purposes as risky.

Bitcoin today’s value

The value of bitcoin is quite fluctuating. As we have already seen above, this cryptocurrency it has a very fluctuating trend and this leads it to grow and decrease constantly. The problem of speculation, in fact, in this case it can be very much felt.

Exactly for this reason there are not many favorable nations not only to bitcoins, but to cryptocurrencies in general. The need for well-defined rules e salde is constant and returns cyclically every time this discussion is put into play, as the site shows Ants:

“And in general ‘they are fictitious instruments with no intrinsic value, that do not generate income streams, coupons, dividends, and do not offer any service of use to the holder. They are created through IT procedures, and there is no subject, no guarantee that ensures their value ‘. ”

Opinion certainly not flattering which is widely shared by many politicians present not only in Europe, but throughout the world. L’perpetual fluctuation in the value of bitcoins, therefore, it places them for many in terms of probability, of the bet, and so, unable to give the necessary safety threshold for finance and the economy.

All this can also be seen in their value which, at the moment, it is equivalent to 42,930.17 euros and 48,549.73 in dollars, value that it changes constantly. Inevitable for many it is the comparison with the digital euro which for many it is a future and probable reality. Digital euro which, however, behind it it will have a much stronger economic solidity and credibility and important.

How does it work

The world of bitcoins, therefore it is quite complex and has gods delicate mechanisms to regulate it. The first thing you need to know is that such currency cannot be exchanged in a normal way precisely because it is digital and not present in everyday reality.

Of course, the advantage of cryptocurrencies is that they are much faster than the real ones. Transactions, in fact, happen directly also thanks toabsence of banks who can control them. However, all that glitters is not gold.

This almost total lack of controls has major shortcomings, such as the fact, for example, represented by theinability to permanently delete the data entered within the macrocosm called the internet. This, as we well know, happens for the totality of information we share with the web.

Initially, but not only, this type of coins they were not at all well-liked by the business world and, precisely for this reason, many they had to use them illegally almost. At the moment, however, some companies have opened up to this type of transaction, although there are still many doubts about it, just think of theto China which has decided to make them illegal.

The reason for this decision is very simple to understand. Bitcoins are completely out of control by the authorities, the postal police or any other type of institution. That is involves many risks.

The transaction, in fact, not only it is not managed by any type of entity, but rather takes place between two completely unknown subjects, which could come from opposite sides of the world. This implies a secrecy that often turns out to be fatal.

The world of digital currencies

In any case, the world of digital currencies is very complex and, for many, difficult to digest. Acceptance of the cryptocurrency as a payment method in any type of commercial action it is not mandatory. Indeed, they really are in a few who decide to use it.

In any case, it is possible to divide the digital currency in some particular classifications. There is, in fact, a closed currency, a so-called bidirectional and, finally, a unidirectional one. The difference between them would lie in the possibility or not of be able to exchange it for real money.

From this point of view, bitcoins have an advantage over other cryptocurrencies existing in the world. They, in fact, they are defined as bi-directional and this implies the ability for their holders to to be able to sell them in exchange for official money in various parts of the world.

A universe with different shades and particularities who is looking, in any case, to to establish itself in all ways in the world of economics, but what he has found and still finds many resistances on the part of finance and politics decisively incredulous of the value of this type of trading move. Precisely because of this thought, the economic world faces the digital currency project with a certain hostility.

It probably still is too early to issue final judgments on bitcoin and other types of cryptocurrencies, but, in any case, everyone is free to develop their own autonomous thought about.