Bitcoin, Vitalik Buterin considers El Salvador’s policies “contrary to ideals”

While El Salvador celebrates the first volcanic Bitcoin, that is, mined through theenergy produced by volcanoes and therefore 100% clean, there are those who seem not to appreciate the policies of the Head of State of the Central American country.

To talk about it is even Vitalik Buterin, well-known co-founder of Ethereum who, in a long post published on Reddit, expressed his concerns by responding to a user of the community.

Specifically, Buterin states that “Making it mandatory for companies to accept a specific cryptocurrency is contrary to the ideals of freedom that should be so important to the crypto space“, then specifying that”This tactic of pushing El Salvador’s millions of people to investing in BTC with almost no previous education attempt it is reckless and risks large numbers of innocent people being hacked or scammed. Shame on everyone (ok, well, I’ll call the main culprits: shame on the Bitcoin maximalists) who are praising him uncritically“.

In a second post, Buterin upped the ante by trying to imagine the reasons that prompted Bukele to implement these strategies on Bitcoin, arguing that, according to him, “It is like – ed. Bukele – pushed him – ed. Bitcoin – because he bought at a lower price and knew that a country adopting a cryptocurrency alone would make the price high enough to make him rich“, although it could be much less complex than that. and that is”both for political reasons and because, as a human being like the rest of us, he loves being praised by people he considers powerful (e.g. Americans)“.

Claiming that Bukele “harness the emotions of the community“, a user then pointed out to Buterin that, in essence, Musk with his Tweets on Bitcoin has, according to him, done something very similar.

