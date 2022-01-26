Bitcoin vs Ethereum, the collapse in comparison

Starting Thursday 20 January both the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and that of Ethereum (ETH) have plummeted.

However, the extent of the collapse was different.

Bitcoin and Ethereum, from ATH to the collapse

The surprising thing, however, is that, although the entity was different, the two dynamics seem to have been almost synchronous.

Indeed, to tell the truth, they have been since the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin’s price ended 2021 at around $ 46,000, which is already down 33% from all-time high at the beginning of November.

ETH, on the other hand, finished 202 at about $ 3,700, or about 23% less than the all-time high, which occurred simultaneously with that of Bitcoin.

So from 10 November, the day of the highs, to 31 December ETH had lost less than BTC.

The first major drop occurred between January 5th and 6th, when BTC lost 8% in just one day. On the same day ETH lost 13%.

The three drops in BTC and ETH in 2022

Quindthe first significant drop in 2022 already saw ETH lose more than BTC, but the reason for this difference could be found precisely in the fact that previously he had lost less.

It should be noted that the sharp drops in the price of ETH in this January 2022 always occurred simultaneously with those of BTC.

The Ssecond sharp decline occurred between 20 and 21 January, when the price of Bitcoin fell 10% in one day, while that of ETH over the same period lost more than 15%.

The third drop occurred the next day, or between 21 and 22 January. Bitcoin it went from over $ 39,000 to less than $ 35,000, with a second drop of more than 10% in one day. Ethereum instead in the same period it went from $ 2,800 to $ 2,300, with a loss of 18%.

Adding up all the losses, during this January 2022 the price of Bitcoin fell by 24%, while that of Ethereum by 38%. The difference is significant, above all because the timing coincides perfectly.

But if instead of taking into account only the January drops, we go back to the day of the maximum peaks, November 10, 2021, the cumulative loss is 49% for BTC and 50% for ETH. This reveals that the reason behind the sharp drop in ETH in 2022 is solely the fact that it had fallen less by December 2021.

The dominance

In fact, by analyzing the trend of dominance it turns out that on November 10 that of Bitcoin was 41.6% and that of Ethereum was 18.4%according to data from CoinGecko. At the end of December, that of Bitcoin had dropped to 38.2%, while that of Ethereum had risen to 18.9%. Now instead that of Bitcoin rose to 38.9%, while that of Ethereum fell to 17.1%.

However, it should be noted that dominance is calculated on the basis of market capitalizations, including those of stablecoins. From this point of view, the market cap of stablecoins pegged to the US dollar never undergoes significant changes in the short term, so it is inevitable that when the prices of BTC and ETH fall, their dominances inevitably also fall.